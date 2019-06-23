Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Pakistan vs South Africa: London Weather, Lord’s Pitch Report and Stadium Record

The weather forecast for the upcoming match between Pakistan and South Africa is expected to be partly cloudy. However, light rain showers are also expected during the night.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 23, 2019, 10:14 AM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa: London Weather, Lord's Pitch Report and Stadium Record
A file photo of Lord's. (Twitter/ Lord's Cricket Ground)
Loading...

The upcoming clash between Pakistan and South Africa on June 23 at Lord's, London, will mark the 30th match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Pakistan led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, who are coming into this match after facing back to back defeats against Australia and India, will aim to come up with an commanding performance against the Proteas. Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis- led South Africa, who have already lost the opportunity to make it to semi-final, will try to create an impact in their remaining encounters.

Weather Update:

Since weather is playing a key role in 2019 Cricket World Cup matches, one need to be prepared beforehand. The weather forecast for the upcoming match between Pakistan and South Africa is expected to be partly cloudy. However, light rain showers are also expected during the night. The maximum temperature predicted is 24 degree Celsius whereas 15 degree Celsius is the lowest.

Pitch Report:

Pitch at Lord's is mostly dependent on weather conditions. So if there is plenty of sun out there, then batting tends to get easier, whereas, if the weather is cloudy then it will favour bowlers. So if we take the weather forecast for the upcoming match into the consideration, then the team who wins the toss should opt to bowl.

Stadium Facts:

Scheduled at Lord's cricket ground, this is the first ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match at the venue. It was first established in 1814 having a capacity of 30,000 people.

Also referred as the Home of Cricket, this venue was named after Thomas Lord. This ground is one of those iconic venues which have managed to retained its place as a spiritual home.

Along with having the world oldest sports museum, it is also the home to one of the largest library which consists of the most celebrated books and publications based on cricket. Besides this, the venue has staged a total of 61 matches. Out of this 24 matches were won by home side, 26 matches were won by touring side and neutral side have come out to be victorious on 8 occasions.

