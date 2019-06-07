ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka at County Ground: Venue, Record, Weather Updates
Sri Lankan team celebrating after a fall of wicket. (AFP)
An unpredictable Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in their third ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match on June 7 at 3 pm. Both the teams have already played two matches till now and won one each.
Located in Derby, it first came into existence in 1863 with a capacity of 9,500 people.
Also known as Racecourse ground, it remains home to Gloucestershire. This venue has witnessed some of the major moments in the cricket history like spectators entering via the Grace Gates. The wicket here is good which is traditionally suited for the spinners.
This stadium has hosted 17 ODI matches. Out of it, 6 matches were one won by the home side and 5 each were won by both touring and neutral side. This venue hasn’t witnessed any tie breaker match yet. However, one match has been played without any result.
On this ground, the highest team innings was 369 made by England against West Indies. This venue also hosts some other sports like squash and tennis and in the winter the ground serves as the target for a golf driving range.
Key facts:
Match: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Match 11, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Date: Friday, June 07, 2019
Time: 1500 IST
Opened: 1889
Capacity: 7,000 (15,000 ODIs)
Known as: The Royal & Sun Alliance County Ground; Ashley Down Ground; Fry's Ground; Phoenix County Ground
Ends: Pavilion End, Ashley Down Road End
Location: Bristol, England
Time Zone: UTC +01:00
Home to: Gloucestershire
Weather update:
There is a forecast of heavy rain and temperate will be around 13 degree Celsius.
