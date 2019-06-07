ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka County Ground: Match Stats and History, Winning, Losing, Tied
After losing badly in their opening matches, both Pakistan and Sri Lanka recovered in their second match and made sure that their fans don’t lose hope.
Pakistan celebrate the fall of a wicket. (AP)
Riding on their comprehensive win over red hot favourites England, Pakistan will aim to maintain their momentum when they take on Sri Lanka in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter at the Bristol County Ground on June 7 at 3 pm. After losing badly in their opening matches, both teams recovered in their second match and made sure that their fans don’t lose hope. If we look at the winning probability then Pakistan have better chance of winning the match with 72% as compared to Sri Lanka 28%.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup Statistics:
Number of matches: 7
Pakistan Won: 7
Sri Lanka Won: 0
Tied: 0
No Result: 0
As the match is scheduled to take place this Friday at 3:00 pm (IST), it would be interesting to see who takes an early advantage in the match.
Also Watch
-
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019: Afghanistan's Shahzad to Miss Rest of World Cup
- Bharat is Salman Khan's Highest Opener Till Date, Black Mirror's Striking Vipers One of the Best on Alternate Reality
- Black Mirror Striking Vipers Review: One of the Best Episodes on Alternate Reality
- Over Rs 60,000 Crore Invested Towards BS VI Emission Rule Implementation: Javadekar
- Salman Khan's Bharat is Proof that Bollywood Wants On-Screen Mothers as Young as Their Sons
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s