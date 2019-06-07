Take the pledge to vote

An initiative by &
1-min read

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka County Ground: Match Stats and History, Winning, Losing, Tied

After losing badly in their opening matches, both Pakistan and Sri Lanka recovered in their second match and made sure that their fans don’t lose hope.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 7, 2019, 8:02 AM IST
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka County Ground: Match Stats and History, Winning, Losing, Tied
Pakistan celebrate the fall of a wicket. (AP)
Riding on their comprehensive win over red hot favourites England, Pakistan will aim to maintain their momentum when they take on Sri Lanka in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter at the Bristol County Ground on June 7 at 3 pm. After losing badly in their opening matches, both teams recovered in their second match and made sure that their fans don’t lose hope. If we look at the winning probability then Pakistan have better chance of winning the match with 72% as compared to Sri Lanka 28%.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup Statistics:

Number of matches: 7

Pakistan Won: 7

Sri Lanka Won: 0

Tied: 0

No Result: 0

As the match is scheduled to take place this Friday at 3:00 pm (IST), it would be interesting to see who takes an early advantage in the match.

Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
