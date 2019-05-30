Take the pledge to vote

Prince Harry Takes a Dig at Australia's Aaron Finch During Cricket World Cup Party

Australia are bidding for back-to-back World Cup titles after winning the 2015 tournament on home soil, while hosts England are favourites to claim their first.

Reuters

Updated:May 30, 2019, 3:01 PM IST
Prince Harry Takes a Dig at Australia's Aaron Finch During Cricket World Cup Party
File photo of Britain's Prince Harry.
London: On the eve of the Cricket World Cup, Prince Harry stoked the rivalry between England and Australia with a cheeky sledge at Aaron Finch during a team captains' reception at Buckingham Palace.

"You're getting on a bit now, aren't you? How long have you been playing?" the Duke of Sussex asked the 32-year-old Australian skipper, making him laugh.

Australia are bidding for back-to-back World Cup titles after winning the 2015 tournament on home soil, while hosts England are favourites to claim their first.

Queen Elizabeth also met the captains ahead of a garden party at the palace on Wednesday.

Eoin Morgan's England meet South Africa in the World Cup opener at The Oval later on Thursday.
