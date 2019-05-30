English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Prize Money and How it Compares to FIFA World Cup, French Open
The total prize money for the Cricket World Cup is $10 million (Rs 69.6 crore). The winner receives $4 million and the runners-up earn $2 million.
The 10 best teams will be fighting for the for Cricket World Cup (Photo Credit: ICC)
The world is waiting with baited breath for the inaugural match between Eoin Morgan-led England, the host nation, and Faf-du-Plessis South Africa that will formally start off the 12th edition of the cricket extravaganza.
Held every four years, the ICC Cricket World Cup is one of the most-watched sporting events and the moment a winning team lifts the World Cup trophy is one of the most celebrated moments around the world.
The fact that the tournament only comes around every four years adds to the glory, but that isn't the only thing the teams competing in the tournament are playing for. As with most top-level competitions in the modern era, there are financial rewards for winning the World Cup and even those who don't win are in for a lucrative boost.
There is a lot of money to be made. The total prize money for the Cricket World Cup is $10 million (Rs 69.6 crore). The winner receives $4 million and the runners-up earn $2 million. The losing semi-finalists get $800,000 each at the end of the 46-day tournament being played across 11 venues.
Although at first glance the amount may seem to be a lot, it is not really when compared to the prize money of top events of other sports around the world.
For example, the total prize money on offer in the FIFA World Cup 2018 was a whopping Rs 400 million or Rs 2,786 crore. The FIFA world cup final alone was worth more than six times the ICC World Cup, as the winners were paid $38m while the runners-up got $28m.
Other mega events like tennis grand slams also have a lot bigger purse for the winner. The French Open, which is also underway right now, has a prize money of $48 million or Rs 334 crore, while Wimbledon, starting next month, will have a prize money of $49 million or Rs 341 crore.
Here is an infographic to help you digest all this information:
