Rain Deals Rs 200 Crore Blow to World Cup, Rs 137.5 Crore to be Cost of India-Pakistan Match Cancellation

New Delhi: The “unseasonal” rainfall in England has marred the 2019 edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup tournament, but it is the insurance companies that are really bearing the brunt of it. The three washed out games till date have dealt a severe blow of Rs 180 crore, which the insurance companies had to pay to various stakeholders in terms of compensation. Broadcaster Star Sports reportedly had to incur the maximum amount of losses.

Star Sports’ claims for advertisement revenues and allied opportunities loss would amount to ₹ 140 crore, Insidesport reported. The insurance premium has shot up to 300% and the companies are reluctant to take the risk.

Three matches were fully washed out in the first two weeks of the World Cup in England and Wales and the threat looms over several more, including the marquee clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday.

The insurance companies are following the weather updates for Sunday with bated breath as the cancellation of the India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup match can be a blow of Rs 137.5 crore that will have staggering impact on Star Sports and big advertisers such as Coca-Cola, Uber, OnePlus and MRF Tyres.

Tickets for the key clash were sold out within minutes of the ticket window opening. In fact, some of the tickets are reportedly being resold for up to Rs 60,000. Moreover, the advertisement slots for the upcoming game are being sold at a 50 per cent premium.

As the India vs Pakistan match is expected to be one of the most-watched matches in this World Cup, advertisers are on their toes trying to maximise reach. Broadcaster Star Sports is reportedly expected to earn Rs 137.5 crore from the India-Pakistan clash alone through advertisements.

The channel has about 5,500 seconds of total inventory, which is the time slot they can sell to the advertisers. Now, the rates for these slots are usually in the range of Rs 1.6-1.8 lakh per second. However, for India vs Pakistan match, the cost has shot up to Rs 2.5 lakh per second and there's actually a rush among the advertisers for the slots.

Star Sports had sold off most of the inventory much in advance, which meant that last-minute booking had to be done with even higher prices. "Even if there is inventory left, it may be sold at 50 percent higher rates than the current prices. The inventory on World Cup was being sold as packages, which include all matches (India and non-India) customised as per brand requirements or outlays available," the Business Today quoted media agency Carat India's senior executive Vinita Pachisia.

Now, what if the match is cancelled due to rain? What happens to all the money advertisers spent on the game?

Depending upon the package the advertisers have purchased, companies will bear the losses. The advertisers who are supposed to play their ads on the live programme and not the analysis and highlights suffer the most. The time slot they have purchased get carried forward to another match, but quite obviously the reach of an India vs Pakistan match cannot equal the match of let's say India vs Bangladesh.

A clause in their contract ensures the carry forward of the time slot. "The broadcaster tries to use the missed inventory in the matches scheduled for later dates, on a like-to-like basis. This means that if an India match is cancelled, the advertiser can opt to use that free commercial time (FCT) on another India match, and same goes for a non-India match, FCT can be booked on another non-India match, provided there is inventory available on later matches," Pachisia told Business Today.

However, scope of reconciliation arises in some cases at the end of the tournament. But, for the broadcaster, an insurance clause covers the loss of revenue but only if not a single ball is played.

The India vs New Zealand match was one of the four matches that was called off due to the rains on June 13. The number of washouts this World Cup is more than the previous washouts of 2 matches each in the 1992 and 2003 World Cup editions.