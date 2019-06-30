Take the pledge to vote

Fans Bow Down Before 'Sir Jadeja' For Stunning Catch to Dismiss Jason Roy | Watch

ICC World Cup 2019, India vs England: Ravindra Jadeja's brilliant catch off Kuldeep Yadav's delivery to dismiss Jason Roy left fans in awe.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 30, 2019, 5:47 PM IST
Fans Bow Down Before 'Sir Jadeja' For Stunning Catch to Dismiss Jason Roy | Watch
Ravindra Jadeja came on as a substitute and grabbed a sensational catch. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Ravindra Jadeja is hands down the best fielder in the Indian cricket team right now and the Saurashtra all-rounder proved it once again as he took a stunning catch to send Jason Roy packing.

Two pre-tournament favourites India and England are up against each other at Edgbaston in Birmingham in the ICC World Cup. While England are in a must-win situation, India are looking to enhance their domination.

On Sunday, England started in a blazing fashion with Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy smashing the Indian bowlers all around the park. India even had a chance to get Roy's wicket but umpire Aleem Dar's wrong decision and the failure of Dhoni Review System meant pressure mounted on India.

In the 23rd over, Kuldeep Yadav was brought on to bowl again despite leaking 46 runs in his four overs till then. On the first delivery of his fifth over, Kuldeep delivered a googly and Roy rushed down the wicket to smack it away and even got a decent connection to the ball.

As the ball went up in the air, Jadeja ran to his left from long-on and performed a full length dive forward to grab the catch just inches from the ground.

Captain Virat Kohli let out a roar in celebration and Jadeja picked a massive wicket to bring India back into the game. Fans on Twitter were in absolute awe of 'Sir Jadeja' and could not help but shower the all-rounder with praises. Here are some of the fan reactions:

