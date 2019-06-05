Rohit Sharma Leads India Win With 23rd Hundred, Crosses 12,000 International Runs
Rohit Sharma scored an unbeaten 122 to lead India to a 6-wicket win over South Africa in their ICC Cricket World Cup opener
Rohit Sharma scored an unbeaten 12 to lead India to a 6-wicket win over South Africa (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Southampton: Driving India's chase against South Africa, Rohit Sharma scored a measured century at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday. The Indian opener reached his 23rd ton in 128 balls, hitting ten fours and two sixes in the process.
His valiant effort with the bat helped India beat South Africa by 6 wickets and 15 balls to spare.
Sharma held fort in the middle of a furious opening spell from Kagiso Rabada that saw Shikhar Dhawan depart early. India captain Virat Kohli too fell to Andile Phehlukwayo after a slow start to his innings.
On his way to his 23rd century, Sharma also crossed a couple of milestones. He reached 12,000 runs across formats in international cricket - the ninth Indian to do so - and he also leapfrogged former India captain Sourav Ganguly on the list of ODI centuries. Ganguly had 22 tons to his name. Sharma was 74 runs away from completing 12,000 runs in international cricket before this game.
"There was something in it for the bowlers through the game, so you had to play out the overs initially and see what the ball was doing. Couldn't play my natural game," Rohit Sharma said after the match.
"You have to take your time. Certain shots that I like playing, I had to cut out and play close to the body, and follow the basics properly - try and leave as many balls as possible on a pitch that is doing a bit," he added.
Rohit was adjudged the player-f-the-match for match-winning knock.
"It wasn't a typical Rohit Sharma innings, but I had to play out the overs initially to make sure that the job is done," Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.
Earlier, South Africa won the toss and batted first to put up 227 runs on the board. The pick from india's bowling attack was Yuzvendra Chahal, who picked up four wickets, breaking up partnerships between Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller and Phehlukwayo.
Jasprit Bumrah also shone on his World Cup debut, gobbling up South African openers Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock in a fiery opening spell.
Also Watch
-
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Freeing Petrol Pump Licensing Can Help Grow Competition in Fuel Retailing: ICRA
- 'Don't Panic, We Found it': Assam Police on Twitter 'High' After Busting 500 Kg Cannabis
- Ngidi & Phehlukwayo Game of Perfect Pairs Ends in Stalemate!
- Cricket World Cup to Kangana Ranaut, Twitter Roasts Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 Trailer
- Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Expected to Launch on June 11, Here’s Everything we Know
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s