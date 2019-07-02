Yuvraj Singh, Kevin Pietersen Engage in Hilarious Twitter Banter on Rohit Sharma Hundred

2011 ICC World Cup star Yuvraj Singh and former England batsman Kevin Pietersen had a hilarious exchange on Twitter over Rohit Sharma after the India opener scored his fourth hundred of the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2019 on Tuesday.

Rohit smashed the Bangladeshi bowlers all around the park on Tuesday and brought up his fourth hundred of the tournament to equal Kumar Sangakkara's record.

Rohit and Sangakkara now hold the record of most hundred in a single edition of the World Cup. Rohit eventually got out at 104 off 92 deliveries.

Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter to appreciate Rohit's knock and said that he was going closer to the 'Man of the Series' trophy.

"And @ImRo45 walks closer to the Icc mos trophy ?? ???????? #hitman you beauty ?? no 4 ???????????? well played champion !!!" Yuvraj tweeted.

However, Pietersen disagreed and made it a point to let Yuvraj know.

"Not if England wins the WC, Pie-Chucker!" Pietersen replied.

Yuvraj did not back down and laughed saying he was talking about the 'Man of the Series' trophy. To win, both teams had to qualify first.

"Let's qualify first and then talk about wining ?? and I'm talking about mos trophy not winning !" Yuvraj said.

With Yuvraj talking qualification, Pietersen said, "I'm sure India will qualify mate!"