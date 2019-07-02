Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Yuvraj Singh, Kevin Pietersen Engage in Hilarious Twitter Banter on Rohit Sharma Hundred

Rohit Sharma's fourth hundred in the ICC World Cup 2019 led to a funny banter between Yuvraj Singh and Kevin Pietersen.

News18 Sports

Updated:July 2, 2019, 8:27 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Yuvraj Singh, Kevin Pietersen Engage in Hilarious Twitter Banter on Rohit Sharma Hundred
On the sidelines of another Rohit Sharma hundred, Yuvraj Singh and Kevin Pietersen had some fun. (Rohit Sharma Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

2011 ICC World Cup star Yuvraj Singh and former England batsman Kevin Pietersen had a hilarious exchange on Twitter over Rohit Sharma after the India opener scored his fourth hundred of the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2019 on Tuesday.

Rohit smashed the Bangladeshi bowlers all around the park on Tuesday and brought up his fourth hundred of the tournament to equal Kumar Sangakkara's record.

Rohit and Sangakkara now hold the record of most hundred in a single edition of the World Cup. Rohit eventually got out at 104 off 92 deliveries.

Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter to appreciate Rohit's knock and said that he was going closer to the 'Man of the Series' trophy.

"And @ImRo45 walks closer to the Icc mos trophy ?? ???????? #hitman you beauty ?? no 4 ???????????? well played champion !!!" Yuvraj tweeted.

However, Pietersen disagreed and made it a point to let Yuvraj know.

"Not if England wins the WC, Pie-Chucker!" Pietersen replied.

Yuvraj did not back down and laughed saying he was talking about the 'Man of the Series' trophy. To win, both teams had to qualify first.

"Let's qualify first and then talk about wining ?? and I'm talking about mos trophy not winning !" Yuvraj said.

With Yuvraj talking qualification, Pietersen said, "I'm sure India will qualify mate!"

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram