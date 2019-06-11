Sachin, Sehwag Talking About 'Good Old Days' During Commentary is a Reunion Fans No Longer Want

Sachin Sehwag talking nonstop about themselves instead of doing cricket commentary #INDvAUS#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/OpCoPwl8eD — RS (@AwaraRish) June 9, 2019

*English Commentary*



Commetator 1 : It’s a beautiful shot down the ground by Rohit..



C 2 : Yes, indeed nobody can play this shot better than him



*Hindi Commentary*



Sehwag : Sachin Paaji diaper pehen kar khelte the..



Sachin : Aisa nahi he viru Hahahahaha#INDvAUS — Khaman-Dhokla and 69 others (@bittudo__) June 9, 2019

When Sachin Tendulkar made his highly anticipated debut as a commentator at this World Cup's opener between England and South Africa, words ran scarce among his euphoric fans who couldn't have asked for more. The icing on the cake still, was the reunion of Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly, the trinity of India's former batting line up, as they huddled together, sharing laughs in the commentary box. In that glorious moment, everyone just wanted to bask in the splendour of their words, as the cricketers took their fans down the memory lane of the epic cricket they played in the yester years. Not for long though. While there is no denying that there exists very few things in this world, that are close to the joy of watching Tendulkar and Sehwag open for the Indian cricket team, the same however, cannot be said about their commentary. The fans seemed to have burst a vein during the India vs Australia match, when the tittle-tattle between Tendulkar and Sehwag became overwhelmingly self-conceited, with them completely ignoring the match at hand and talking about themselves and their cricket and their times and their…everything. The nonchalance became unbearable when despite Shikhar Dhawan taking on the might of Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile and smashing three fours in an over, Tendulkar and Sehwag still continued to blow their own trumpet, discussing instead 'the good old days'. Blasphemy? Some might say. Fans, who were earlier a puddle of emotions, were now left wry of the conversations between The Greats which were better suited for a soiree taking place in the confines of their expansive houses than in the sacred commentary box and right in the middle of one of the most crucial matches for team India. Twitter, naturally became the best space for the disappointed fans to vent, where reactions were many. Some also went as far as calling The Great ones a show-off.