Sachin Tendulkar Arrives to Loud Cheers from Fans at Old Trafford for India vs Pakistan World Cup Match

Manchester: Sachin Tendulkar received a rapturous welcome at Old Trafford as Master Blaster arrived for the India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Sachin Tendulkar has a storied history in India-Pakistan World Cup clashes, with him playing his very first World Cup against Pakistan. In that match in 1992, incidentally also the first time that the two neighbours faced off in the quadrennial event, Tendulkar blasted an unbeaten 54 from 62 balls. Tendulkar went onto star for India in the 2003 edition as well, smashing a blistering 98 from 75 balls. Sachin has won 3 man-of-the-match awards in India-Pakistan World Cup matches.

On Sunday, Tendulkar walked out to greet fans from both sides cheered for the legendary batsman.

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar has arrived @EmiratesOT and what a reception he gets from the Indian fans! #INDvPAK #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/W0oSUBdve5 — Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) June 16, 2019

Sachin Tendulkar was also seen interacting with Indian team before the match.

As for the match itself, Pakistan - who are hoping to register their first win over India at World Cups, won the toss and opted to bowl first.

India brought in Vijay Shankar for the injured Shikhar Dhawan, while Pakistan have brought back spinners Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim in place of Shaheen Afridi and Asif Ali.

"We will bowl first. It has been raining, so the conditions are good for bowling. We have quality spinners and we backed them today. We are not thinking about 6-0," Sarfaraz said at the toss, referring to India's unbeaten record against Pakistan at the World Cup.

Virat Kohli said: "We would have bowled first, to be honest. The wicket looks really nice though and we have two wrist spinners in our team. We will be in good stead if we bat well. We have been playing good cricket, and we don't want to tinker with the team combination. We have one forced change, Shikhar misses out and Vijay Shankar comes in his place. He is a solid batsman, brilliant in field and gives us few overs too."

Tendulkar opened the commentary as he calls the actions in the first 10 overs of either innings. he reunited with Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly.