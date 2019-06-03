English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sarfaraz Ahmed: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 3
Sarfaraz Ahmad is a Pakistani wicket-keeper and is part of the Pakistan cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 32 years old.
File photo of Sarfaraz Ahmad
Sarfaraz Ahmed is a Pakistani cricketer. He was born on March 22, 1987 at Karachi, Sind. He is 32 years of age. He is a wicket-keeper and his batting style is right-handed.
He has played for the following cricket teams: Pakistan, Karachi Blues, Karachi Whites, Karachi Dolphins, Karachi Harbour, Khulna Division, Pakistan A, Pakistan Inv XI, Pakistan International Airlines, Rest of Pakistan, Sind Dolphins, Sind, Sind, Sialkot Stallions, Water and Power Development Authority, Yorkshire, Pakistan Under-19, Quetta Gladiators, Khulna Titans, Pakistanis, Bengal Tigers.
Sarfaraz Ahmed has played in 107 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 2136 runs at an average of 34.45. His highest score is 105. He has scored 2 centuries and 10 half-centuries.
Ahmed made his ODI debut against Indian in Jaipur on November 18, 2007 and the last ODI he played was against West Indies at Nottingham on May 31, 2019.
This Sarfaraz Ahmed: Pakistani cricketer profile is updated as of 9.30 AM, June 3, 2019.
