Sarfaraz Ahmad: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 31

Sarfaraz Ahmad is a Pakistani cricketer. He was born on March 22, 1987 at Karachi, Sind. He is 32 years of age. He is a wicket-keeper and his batting style is right-handed.He has played for the following cricket teams: Pakistan, Karachi Blues, Karachi Whites, Karachi Dolphins, Karachi Harbour, Khulna Division, Pakistan A, Pakistan Inv XI, Pakistan International Airlines, Rest of Pakistan, Sind Dolphins, Sind, Sind, Sialkot Stallions, Water and Power Development Authority, Yorkshire, Pakistan Under-19, Quetta Gladiators, Khulna Titans, Pakistanis, Bengal Tigers.Sarfaraz Ahmad has played in 106 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 2128 runs at an average of 34.88. His highest score is 105. He has scored 2 centuries and 10 half-centuries.Ahmad made his ODI debut against Indian in Jaipur on November 18, 2007 and the last ODI he played was against England in Leeds on May 19, 2019.This Sarfaraz Ahmad: Pakistani cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 31, 2019.