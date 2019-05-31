English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah
Nitin Gadkari
D V Sadananda Gowda
Nirmala Sitharaman
Ramvilas Paswan
Narendra Singh Tomar
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Thawar Chand Gehlot
S Jaishankar
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Arjun Munda
Smriti Irani
Harsh Vardhan
Prakash Javadekar
Piyush Goyal
Dharmendra Pradhan
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Pralhad Joshi
Mahendra Nath Pandey
Arvind Sawant
Giriraj Singh
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Santosh Kumar Gangwar
Rao Inderjit Singh
Shripad Yesso Naik
Jitendra Singh
Kiren Rijiju
Prahlad Singh Patel
R K Singh
Hardeep Singh Puri
Mansukh L Mandaviya
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Schedule, Timetable and List of Venues for All Matches
As we gear up to cheer for “Men in Blue”, we bring to you a brief insight into the venues where the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 matches are scheduled to be held this year.
As we gear up to cheer for “Men in Blue”, we bring to you a brief insight into the venues where the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 matches are scheduled to be held this year.
Loading...
The 12th edition of ICC Cricket World Cup hosted by England and Wales is underway. The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is scheduled from May 30 to July 14. The first of the 48 matches of the Cricket World Cup saw the hosts, England, defeat the Faf du Plessis-led South Africa at The Oval on Thursday. This is the fifth time that the ICC Cricket World Cup will be held in England and Wales. However, this year the World cup will feature only 10 teams.
Eyeing their third World Cup title, Virat Kohli-led team India will be going into their first match against South Africa which is to be played on June 5. So as we gear up to cheer for “Men in Blue”, we bring to you the full schedule of the World Cup and a brief insight into the venues where the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 matches are scheduled to be held this year.
Full schedule
Venue Guide
Kennington Oval: Opened in 1845, this stadium is also known as ‘The Foster Oval’. It has a capacity of 23,500 people and is located in London, England. Let’s have a look at the ICC Cricket World Cup matches that are scheduled at this venue:
15:00 (IST) ENG vs RSA, Match 1
15:00 (IST) RSA vs BAN, Match 5
18:00 (IST) BAN vs NZ, Match 9
15:00 (IST) IND vs AUS, Match 14
15:00 (IST) SL vs AUS, Match 20
Trent Bridge: Came into existence in 1841, this stadium is located in Nottingham, England. This stadium can accommodate up to 17,000 people. So let’s have a look at ICC Cricket World Cup matches that are scheduled at Trent Bridge Ground:
15:00 (IST) WI vs PAK, Match 2
15:00 (IST) ENG vs PAK, Match 6
15:00 (IST) AUS vs WI, Match 10
15:00 (IST) IND vs NZ, Match 18
15:00 (IST) AUS vs BAN, Match 26
County Ground: Having a capacity of 7,000 people, it was opened in 1886 in Bristol, England. It is also known as The Royal & Sun Alliance County Ground. Let’s have a look at ICC Cricket World Cup matches scheduled at this venue:
18:00 (IST) AFG vs AUS, Match 4
15:00 (IST) PAK vs SL, Match 11
15:00 (IST) BAN vs SL, Match 16
The Rose Bowl: Opened in 2001, it can accommodate up to 20,000 people with temporary seating. Also known as The Ageas Bowl, It is located in Southampton, England. So here is the schedule of ICC Cricket World Cup matches that are going to be held at this statement:
15:00 (IST) RSA vs IND, Match 8
15:00 (IST) RSA vs WI, Match 15
15:00 (IST) ENG vs WI, Match 19
15:00 (IST) IND vs AFG, Match 28
15:00 (IST) BAN vs AFG, Match 31
The Cooper Associate County Ground: Also known as Althletic Ground, It was opened in 1882 in Taunton, England. It has a capacity of 6,500 people. Here are the ICC Cricket World Cup matches that scheduled at this venue for 2019:
18:00 (IST) AFG vs NZ, Match 13
15:00 (IST) AUS vs PAK, Match 17
15:00 (IST) WI vs BAN, Match 23
Emirates Old Trafford: It was opened in 1857 in Manchester, England. It has a capacity of 19,000 people. So following are the ICC Cricket World Cup matches scheduled for this venue:
15:00 (IST) IND vs PAK, Match 22
15:00 (IST) ENG vs AFG, Match 24
18:00 (IST) WI vs NZ, Match 29
15:00 (IST) WI vs IND, Match 34
18:00 (IST) AUS vs RSA, Match 45
15:00 (IST) TBC vs TBC, 1st Semi-Final
Edgbaston: Located in Birmingham, England. It has a capacity of 21,000 people. It first came into existence in 1882. Let’s have a look at ICC Cricket World Cup matches scheduled at this venue:
15:00 (IST) NZ vs RSA, Match 25
15:00 (IST) NZ vs PAK, Match 33
15:00 (IST) ENG vs IND, Match 38
15:00 (IST) BAN vs IND, Match 40
15:00 (IST) TBC vs TBC, 2nd Semi- Final
Headingley: Also known as Headingley Grounds, it was opened in 1890 ijn Leeds, England. It has a capacity around 17,000 people. Below is the list of ICC Cricket World Cup matches which are scheduled at this stadium:
15:00 (IST) ENG vs SL, Match 27
15:00 (IST) PAK vs AFG, Match 36
15:00 (IST) AFG vs WI, Match 42
15:00 (IST) SL vs IND, Match 44
Lord’s: It came into existence in 1814 and has a capacity of 30,000 people. Also known as Lord’s cricket ground, it is located in London, England. Here is the schedule of ICC Cricket World cup matches held at this venue:
15:00 (IST) PAK vs RSA, Match 30
15:00 (IST) ENG vs AUS, Match 32
18:00 (IST) NZ vs AUS, Match 37
15:00 (IST) PAK vs BAN, Match 43
15:00 (IST) TBC vs TBC, Final
Riverside Ground: Opened in 1995 in Chester-le- Street, England. It can accommodate up to 17000 people. Here’s the list of ICC Cricket World Cup Matches scheduled at this venue:
15:00 (IST) SL vs RSA, Match 35
15:00 (IST) SL vs WI, Match 39
15:00 (IST) ENG vs NZ, Match 41
Sophia Gardens: Having a capacity of 15,000 people after redevelopment, it is located in Cardiff, Whales. It is also known as The SWALEC Stadium. So here is the list of ICC Cricket World Cup matches scheduled at this venue:
15:00 (IST) NZ vs SL, Match 3
15:00 (IST) AFG vs SL, Match 7
15:00 (IST) ENG vs BAN, Match 12
18:00 (IST) RSA vs AFG, Match 21
Eyeing their third World Cup title, Virat Kohli-led team India will be going into their first match against South Africa which is to be played on June 5. So as we gear up to cheer for “Men in Blue”, we bring to you the full schedule of the World Cup and a brief insight into the venues where the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 matches are scheduled to be held this year.
Full schedule
Venue Guide
Kennington Oval: Opened in 1845, this stadium is also known as ‘The Foster Oval’. It has a capacity of 23,500 people and is located in London, England. Let’s have a look at the ICC Cricket World Cup matches that are scheduled at this venue:
15:00 (IST) ENG vs RSA, Match 1
15:00 (IST) RSA vs BAN, Match 5
18:00 (IST) BAN vs NZ, Match 9
15:00 (IST) IND vs AUS, Match 14
15:00 (IST) SL vs AUS, Match 20
Trent Bridge: Came into existence in 1841, this stadium is located in Nottingham, England. This stadium can accommodate up to 17,000 people. So let’s have a look at ICC Cricket World Cup matches that are scheduled at Trent Bridge Ground:
15:00 (IST) WI vs PAK, Match 2
15:00 (IST) ENG vs PAK, Match 6
15:00 (IST) AUS vs WI, Match 10
15:00 (IST) IND vs NZ, Match 18
15:00 (IST) AUS vs BAN, Match 26
County Ground: Having a capacity of 7,000 people, it was opened in 1886 in Bristol, England. It is also known as The Royal & Sun Alliance County Ground. Let’s have a look at ICC Cricket World Cup matches scheduled at this venue:
18:00 (IST) AFG vs AUS, Match 4
15:00 (IST) PAK vs SL, Match 11
15:00 (IST) BAN vs SL, Match 16
The Rose Bowl: Opened in 2001, it can accommodate up to 20,000 people with temporary seating. Also known as The Ageas Bowl, It is located in Southampton, England. So here is the schedule of ICC Cricket World Cup matches that are going to be held at this statement:
15:00 (IST) RSA vs IND, Match 8
15:00 (IST) RSA vs WI, Match 15
15:00 (IST) ENG vs WI, Match 19
15:00 (IST) IND vs AFG, Match 28
15:00 (IST) BAN vs AFG, Match 31
The Cooper Associate County Ground: Also known as Althletic Ground, It was opened in 1882 in Taunton, England. It has a capacity of 6,500 people. Here are the ICC Cricket World Cup matches that scheduled at this venue for 2019:
18:00 (IST) AFG vs NZ, Match 13
15:00 (IST) AUS vs PAK, Match 17
15:00 (IST) WI vs BAN, Match 23
Emirates Old Trafford: It was opened in 1857 in Manchester, England. It has a capacity of 19,000 people. So following are the ICC Cricket World Cup matches scheduled for this venue:
15:00 (IST) IND vs PAK, Match 22
15:00 (IST) ENG vs AFG, Match 24
18:00 (IST) WI vs NZ, Match 29
15:00 (IST) WI vs IND, Match 34
18:00 (IST) AUS vs RSA, Match 45
15:00 (IST) TBC vs TBC, 1st Semi-Final
Edgbaston: Located in Birmingham, England. It has a capacity of 21,000 people. It first came into existence in 1882. Let’s have a look at ICC Cricket World Cup matches scheduled at this venue:
15:00 (IST) NZ vs RSA, Match 25
15:00 (IST) NZ vs PAK, Match 33
15:00 (IST) ENG vs IND, Match 38
15:00 (IST) BAN vs IND, Match 40
15:00 (IST) TBC vs TBC, 2nd Semi- Final
Headingley: Also known as Headingley Grounds, it was opened in 1890 ijn Leeds, England. It has a capacity around 17,000 people. Below is the list of ICC Cricket World Cup matches which are scheduled at this stadium:
15:00 (IST) ENG vs SL, Match 27
15:00 (IST) PAK vs AFG, Match 36
15:00 (IST) AFG vs WI, Match 42
15:00 (IST) SL vs IND, Match 44
Lord’s: It came into existence in 1814 and has a capacity of 30,000 people. Also known as Lord’s cricket ground, it is located in London, England. Here is the schedule of ICC Cricket World cup matches held at this venue:
15:00 (IST) PAK vs RSA, Match 30
15:00 (IST) ENG vs AUS, Match 32
18:00 (IST) NZ vs AUS, Match 37
15:00 (IST) PAK vs BAN, Match 43
15:00 (IST) TBC vs TBC, Final
Riverside Ground: Opened in 1995 in Chester-le- Street, England. It can accommodate up to 17000 people. Here’s the list of ICC Cricket World Cup Matches scheduled at this venue:
15:00 (IST) SL vs RSA, Match 35
15:00 (IST) SL vs WI, Match 39
15:00 (IST) ENG vs NZ, Match 41
Sophia Gardens: Having a capacity of 15,000 people after redevelopment, it is located in Cardiff, Whales. It is also known as The SWALEC Stadium. So here is the list of ICC Cricket World Cup matches scheduled at this venue:
15:00 (IST) NZ vs SL, Match 3
15:00 (IST) AFG vs SL, Match 7
15:00 (IST) ENG vs BAN, Match 12
18:00 (IST) RSA vs AFG, Match 21
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sophie Turner Shocked to Know that Game of Thrones Season 1 Poster Gave Away the Ending, See Pic
- In Kolkata, a College Admission Form Allows You to Choose 'Humanity' as Religion
- PUBG Tragedy: 16-Year-Old in Madhya Pradesh Dies After Playing Game For 6 Hours Straight
- Rinku Singh Banned For 3 Months For Taking Part in Unsanctioned League
- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to Face Shareholders Vote Amid Pressure of Stepping Down
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results