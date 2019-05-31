Take the pledge to vote

4-min read

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Schedule, Timetable and List of Venues for All Matches

As we gear up to cheer for “Men in Blue”, we bring to you a brief insight into the venues where the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 matches are scheduled to be held this year.

News18.com

Updated:May 31, 2019, 11:45 AM IST
The 12th edition of ICC Cricket World Cup hosted by England and Wales is underway. The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is scheduled from May 30 to July 14. The first of the 48 matches of the Cricket World Cup saw the hosts, England, defeat the Faf du Plessis-led South Africa at The Oval on Thursday. This is the fifth time that the ICC Cricket World Cup will be held in England and Wales. However, this year the World cup will feature only 10 teams.

Eyeing their third World Cup title, Virat Kohli-led team India will be going into their first match against South Africa which is to be played on June 5. So as we gear up to cheer for “Men in Blue”, we bring to you the full schedule of the World Cup and a brief insight into the venues where the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 matches are scheduled to be held this year.

Full schedule

Venue Guide

Kennington Oval: Opened in 1845, this stadium is also known as ‘The Foster Oval’. It has a capacity of 23,500 people and is located in London, England. Let’s have a look at the ICC Cricket World Cup matches that are scheduled at this venue:

15:00 (IST) ENG vs RSA, Match 1

15:00 (IST) RSA vs BAN, Match 5

18:00 (IST) BAN vs NZ, Match 9

15:00 (IST) IND vs AUS, Match 14

15:00 (IST) SL vs AUS, Match 20

Trent Bridge: Came into existence in 1841, this stadium is located in Nottingham, England. This stadium can accommodate up to 17,000 people. So let’s have a look at ICC Cricket World Cup matches that are scheduled at Trent Bridge Ground:

15:00 (IST) WI vs PAK, Match 2

15:00 (IST) ENG vs PAK, Match 6

15:00 (IST) AUS vs WI, Match 10

15:00 (IST) IND vs NZ, Match 18

15:00 (IST) AUS vs BAN, Match 26

County Ground: Having a capacity of 7,000 people, it was opened in 1886 in Bristol, England. It is also known as The Royal & Sun Alliance County Ground. Let’s have a look at ICC Cricket World Cup matches scheduled at this venue:

18:00 (IST) AFG vs AUS, Match 4

15:00 (IST) PAK vs SL, Match 11

15:00 (IST) BAN vs SL, Match 16


The Rose Bowl: Opened in 2001, it can accommodate up to 20,000 people with temporary seating. Also known as The Ageas Bowl, It is located in Southampton, England. So here is the schedule of ICC Cricket World Cup matches that are going to be held at this statement:

15:00 (IST) RSA vs IND, Match 8

15:00 (IST) RSA vs WI, Match 15

15:00 (IST) ENG vs WI, Match 19

15:00 (IST) IND vs AFG, Match 28

15:00 (IST) BAN vs AFG, Match 31

The Cooper Associate County Ground: Also known as Althletic Ground, It was opened in 1882 in Taunton, England. It has a capacity of 6,500 people. Here are the ICC Cricket World Cup matches that scheduled at this venue for 2019:

18:00 (IST) AFG vs NZ, Match 13

15:00 (IST) AUS vs PAK, Match 17

15:00 (IST) WI vs BAN, Match 23

Emirates Old Trafford: It was opened in 1857 in Manchester, England. It has a capacity of 19,000 people. So following are the ICC Cricket World Cup matches scheduled for this venue:

15:00 (IST) IND vs PAK, Match 22

15:00 (IST) ENG vs AFG, Match 24

18:00 (IST) WI vs NZ, Match 29

15:00 (IST) WI vs IND, Match 34

18:00 (IST) AUS vs RSA, Match 45

15:00 (IST) TBC vs TBC, 1st Semi-Final

Edgbaston: Located in Birmingham, England. It has a capacity of 21,000 people. It first came into existence in 1882. Let’s have a look at ICC Cricket World Cup matches scheduled at this venue:

15:00 (IST) NZ vs RSA, Match 25

15:00 (IST) NZ vs PAK, Match 33

15:00 (IST) ENG vs IND, Match 38

15:00 (IST) BAN vs IND, Match 40

15:00 (IST) TBC vs TBC, 2nd Semi- Final


Headingley: Also known as Headingley Grounds, it was opened in 1890 ijn Leeds, England. It has a capacity around 17,000 people. Below is the list of ICC Cricket World Cup matches which are scheduled at this stadium:

15:00 (IST) ENG vs SL, Match 27

15:00 (IST) PAK vs AFG, Match 36

15:00 (IST) AFG vs WI, Match 42

15:00 (IST) SL vs IND, Match 44

Lord’s: It came into existence in 1814 and has a capacity of 30,000 people. Also known as Lord’s cricket ground, it is located in London, England. Here is the schedule of ICC Cricket World cup matches held at this venue:

15:00 (IST) PAK vs RSA, Match 30

15:00 (IST) ENG vs AUS, Match 32

18:00 (IST) NZ vs AUS, Match 37

15:00 (IST) PAK vs BAN, Match 43

15:00 (IST) TBC vs TBC, Final

Lord's Cricket Ground. (Getty Image)

Riverside Ground: Opened in 1995 in Chester-le- Street, England. It can accommodate up to 17000 people. Here’s the list of ICC Cricket World Cup Matches scheduled at this venue:

15:00 (IST) SL vs RSA, Match 35

15:00 (IST) SL vs WI, Match 39

15:00 (IST) ENG vs NZ, Match 41

Sophia Gardens: Having a capacity of 15,000 people after redevelopment, it is located in Cardiff, Whales. It is also known as The SWALEC Stadium. So here is the list of ICC Cricket World Cup matches scheduled at this venue:

15:00 (IST) NZ vs SL, Match 3

15:00 (IST) AFG vs SL, Match 7

15:00 (IST) ENG vs BAN, Match 12

18:00 (IST) RSA vs AFG, Match 21
