ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Security Arrangements for India-Pakistan Clash in Old Trafford

Elaborate security arrangements are being made for the highly-anticipated June 16 India-Pakistan clash at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England. Armed police will be deployed and vehicle barriers deployed to ensure the match at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester passes off without any incident, according to a The Sun report.

Authorities will be “employing the biggest force Manchester has ever seen for a cricket match.”

There were nearly half a million ticket applications for the 50-overs-a-side match at Lancashire's recently redeveloped 23,000 capacity ground, a report in the Manchester Evening News says.

Extra officers will be out on patrol both around Old Trafford and in the city centre, the report says.

Chief Superintendent Graeme Openshaw said officers will be 'firm, fair and friendly'.

"We are looking forward to welcoming fans to the Manchester during the tournament and know they’ll be bowled over with what the city has to offer," he was quoted as saying.

"With India versus Pakistan on Sunday 16 June, we will be hosting one of the most eagerly-anticipated matches of the tournament.

There was a large demand for tickets for this match and it sold out shortly after going on sale.

Therefore we’d request people not to travel to the venue if they don’t have a ticket.”

“It’s expected Manchester will be busier than usual on Sunday 16 June, so we’d advise people to bear this in mind when making travel arrangements.

“We encourage all fans to get behind their team responsibly and know their boundaries.

“Expect firm, fair and friendly policing. We are not out to spoil your fun, but we will not tolerate criminal behaviour.

“As always, we advise the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious behaviour or activity.”

A “fan zone” set up in Cathedral Gardens for the fixture will allow people to view the match on a big screen, the officer said.