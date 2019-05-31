English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shaheen Afridi: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 31
Shaheen Afridi is a Pakistani batsman and is part of the Pakistan cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 27 years old.
Shaheen Shah Afridi
Shaheen Afridi, whose full name is Shaheen Shah Afridi is a Pakistani cricketer. He was born on April 6, 2000, Khyber Agency. He is 19 years of age. He is a left-arm medium bowler and his batting style is left-handed.
He has played for the following cricket teams: Pakistan, Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan Under-19s
Shaheen Afridi has played in 14 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 41 runs at an average of 20.50. His highest score is 19. He has scored 0 centuries and 0 half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 24 wickets at an average of 25.54. His bowling economy rate is 5.73.. His best bowling figure is 4/38.
Shaheen Afridi made his ODI debut against at Abu Dhabi, Sep 21, 2018 and the last ODI he played was against England at Leeds on May 19,2019 .
This Shaheen Afridi: Pakistani cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 31, 2019.
