Shaheen Afridi: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 31

Shaheen Afridi, whose full name is Shaheen Shah Afridi is a Pakistani cricketer. He was born on April 6, 2000, Khyber Agency. He is 19 years of age. He is a left-arm medium bowler and his batting style is left-handed.He has played for the following cricket teams: Pakistan, Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan Under-19sShaheen Afridi has played in 14 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 41 runs at an average of 20.50. His highest score is 19. He has scored 0 centuries and 0 half-centuries.As a bowler, he has claimed 24 wickets at an average of 25.54. His bowling economy rate is 5.73.. His best bowling figure is 4/38.Shaheen Afridi made his ODI debut against at Abu Dhabi, Sep 21, 2018 and the last ODI he played was against England at Leeds on May 19,2019 .This Shaheen Afridi: Pakistani cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 31, 2019.