Shai Hope: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 31

Shai Hope, whose full name is Shai Diego Hope, is an West Indian cricketer. He was born on November 10, 1993 at Barbados. He is 25 years of age. He is an wicket-keeper batsman and is a right-handed batsman.He has played for the following cricket teams: West Indies, Barbados, Barbados Tridents, Barbados Under-19s.Shai Hope has played in 54 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 2247 runs at an average of 51.06. His highest score is 170. He has scored 6 centuries and 10 half-centuries.As a bowler, he has claimed 0 wickets at an average of 00.00. His bowling economy rate is 0.00. He has 0 five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 0/00.Hope made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka at Harrare on Novemeber 16, 2016 and the last ODI he played was against Bangladesh at Dublin (Malahide) on March 17, 2019.This Shai Hope: West Indian cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 31, 2019.