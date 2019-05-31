Sheldon Cottrell: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 31

Sheldon Cottrell, whose full name is Sheldon Shane Cottrell, is an West Indian cricketer. He was born on August 19, 1989 at Jamaica. He is 29 years of age. He is an bowler and is a right-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm fast-medium.He has played for the following cricket teams: West Indies, Antigua Hawksbills, Jamaica, Sagicor High Performance Centre, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Vancouver Knights, West Indies A.Sheldon Cottrell has played in 85 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 26 runs at an average of 13.00. His highest score is 8 not out. He has scored no centuries and no half-centuries.As a bowler, he has claimed 17 wickets at an average of 34.52. His bowling economy rate is 6.05. He has 1 five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 5/46.Cottrell made his ODI debut against South Africa at Port Elizabeth on January 25, 2015 and the last ODI he played was against Bangladesh at Dublin (Malahide) on May 13, 2019.This Sheldon Cottrell: West Indian cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 31, 2019.