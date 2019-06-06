Shimron Hetmyer: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 6

Shimron Hetmyer, whose full name is Shimron Odilon Hetmyer, is an West Indian cricketer. He was born on December 26, 1996 at Cumberland, Berbice, Guyana. He is 22 years of age. He is an batsman and is a left-handed batsman and his bowling style is slow right-arm legbreak googly.

He has played for the following cricket teams: West Indies, Guyana, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Guyana Under-19s, Royal Challengers Bangalore, West Indies Under-19s.

Shimron Hetmyer has played in 26 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 906 runs at an average of 41.18. His highest score is 127. He has scored 4 centuries and 2 half-centuries.

As a bowler, he has claimed 0 wickets at an average of 00.00. His bowling economy rate is 0.00. He has 0 five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 0/00.

Hetmyer made his ODI debut against New Zealand at Whangarei on December 20, 2017 and the last ODI he played was against Pakistan at Nottingham on May 31, 2019.

This Shimron Hetmyer: West Indian cricketer profile is updated as of 1 PM, June 6, 2019.