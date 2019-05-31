English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shimron Hetmyer: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 31
Shimron Hetmyer is a West Indian batsman and is part of the West Indies cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 22 years old.
Shimron Hetmyer, whose full name is Shimron Odilon Hetmyer, is an West Indian cricketer. He was born on December 26, 1996 at Cumberland, Berbice, Guyana. He is 22 years of age. He is an batsman and is a left-handed batsman and his bowling style is slow right-arm legbreak googly.
Loading...
