Shoaib Akhtar Has Clear Winner for India vs Pakistan World Cup Match, Yuvraj Singh Agrees

Manchester: India are slated to face Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday, and Shoaib Akhtar already has a winner.

Matches between the two arch-rivals, who meet only in multi-team tournaments and don't play bilateral cricket, have always been the marquee clashes and the latest in the ICC Cricket World Cup promises to be no other.

India and Pakistan will be meeting for the seventh time in a World Cup, with the 'Men in Blue' emerging victorious on all the six previous occasions against their neighbours.

As for the weather predictions for Manchester on Sunday, - it will be overcast throughout the day, with rainfall expected as the day progresses.

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar though joked on social media that rain may be the winner in the India-Pakistan match in Manchester.

Akhtar tweeted a photo where India skipper Virat Kohli and Pakistan counterpart Sarfaraz Ahmed can be seen swimming their way to the pavilion after the toss, with the rest of the experts standing on a boat.

Yuvraj Singh, known to have a good sense of humour, retweeted the pic.

Rain has been dominating force in the 2019 edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup with four games already being affected washed out. India's third match of the campaign against New Zealand was called off with out the toss taking place in Nottingham on Thursday.

Fans across the world have been criticizing the International Cricket Council for not having reserve days for games that have been washed out.

The ICC had said in a statement that it will be a logistical mayhem to keep reserve days for games in the group stage.

"Factoring in a reserve day for every match at the World Cup would significantly increase the length of the tournament and practically would be extremely complex to deliver," ICC Chief Executive David Richardson had said in a statement a few days back.

"It would impact pitch preparation, team recovery and travel days, accommodation and venue availability, tournament staffing, volunteer and match officials' availability, broadcast logistics and very importantly, the spectators who in some instances travel hours to be at the game. There is also no guarantee that the reserve day would be free from rain either.

"Up to 1,200 people are on site to deliver a match and everything associated with it, including getting it broadcast, and a proportion of them are moving around the country. So reserve days in the group stages would require a significant uplift in the number of staff," he had added.

(With inputs form IANS)