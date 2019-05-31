Shoaib Malik: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 31

Shoaib Malik is a Pakistani cricketer. He was born on February 1, 1982 in Sialkot, Punjab. He is 37 years of age. He is an all-rounder and his bowling style is right-arm offbreak.He has played for the following cricket teams: Pakistan, Asia XI, Barbados Tridents,Delhi Daredevils, Gloucestershire,Gujranwala Cricket Association, Guyana Amazon Warriors,Hobart Hurricanes, ICC World XI, Karachi Kings,Multan Sultans, Pakistan International Airlines,Pakistan Reserves, Sialkot Cricket Association, Sialkot Stallions.Shoaib Malik has played in 284 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 7526 runs at an average of 35.00. His highest score is 143. He has scored 9 centuries and 44 half-centuries.Malik made his ODI debut against West Indies in Sharjah on October 14, 1999 and the last ODI he played was against England at Leeds on May 19, 2019.This Shoaib Malik: Pakistani cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 31, 2019.