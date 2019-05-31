Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Shoaib Malik: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 31

Shoaib Malik is a Pakistani an all-rounder and is part of the Pakistan cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 37 years old.

News18.com

Updated:May 31, 2019, 9:46 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Shoaib Malik: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 31
Shoaib Malik is a Pakistani an all-rounder and is part of the Pakistan cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 37 years old.
Loading...
Shoaib Malik is a Pakistani cricketer. He was born on February 1, 1982 in Sialkot, Punjab. He is 37 years of age. He is an all-rounder and his bowling style is right-arm offbreak.

He has played for the following cricket teams: Pakistan, Asia XI, Barbados Tridents,Delhi Daredevils, Gloucestershire,Gujranwala Cricket Association, Guyana Amazon Warriors,Hobart Hurricanes, ICC World XI, Karachi Kings,Multan Sultans, Pakistan International Airlines,Pakistan Reserves, Sialkot Cricket Association, Sialkot Stallions.

Shoaib Malik has played in 284 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 7526 runs at an average of 35.00. His highest score is 143. He has scored 9 centuries and 44 half-centuries.

Malik made his ODI debut against West Indies in Sharjah on October 14, 1999 and the last ODI he played was against England at Leeds on May 19, 2019.

This Shoaib Malik: Pakistani cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 31, 2019.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram