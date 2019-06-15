ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 South Africa vs Afghanistan Today at 6 PM: Match Stats, Win, Loss, Tied, Match History

Cardiff: Winless so far in the tournament, both South Africa and Afghanistan will be eagerly looking to tick the victory box when they take on each other in a World Cup encounter here on Saturday.

Down and out, the two bottom-placed teams know that this will be their best chance to post their first win in the ongoing 50-over showpiece.

This is perhaps the first time that South Africa, from the very beginning, were never in contention to make it to the semifinals but remaining winless after four matches is something unexpected.

After three straight losses against England, Bangladesh and India, their fourth match against the West Indies was abandoned due to rain.

Afghanistan faced a similar fate, losing all three of their matches till now to defending champions Australia, Sri Lanka and New Zealand. However, the players of the war-torn nation can take confidence from the fact that they gave a good account of themselves against the Lankans and almost pulled it off.

While Afghanistan will be fancying their chances against a lowly South Africa side, the Proteas would be more than keen to live up to their past reputation and make a statement against the Asian minnows.

Coming to this match, both South Africa and Afghanistan will be desperate to earn their first two points when they take on each other in the ICC Cricket World Cup encounter on June 15 at the Sophia Gardens.

Gulbadin Naid and the Afghan side, who are playing their second World Cup tournament, will aim to choke the South African battling lineup with their bowling spell. Proteas, despite having some of the batsmen of the caliber of Faf du Plessis, David Miller, Hashim Amla and fiery blowers such as Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir, are still facing a hard time trying to register their first win.

The Faf du Plessis-led side will be more than keen to show some fireworks with their batting order. South Africa has never face Afghanistan in the World Cup. So, it is difficult to tell who will have an upperhand in the upcoming game.

However, based on experience and individual performances, South Africa have a higher chance of winning with 87% probability as compared to Afghanistan 13%. But with Afghanistan having a strong bowling attack and South Africa facing hard luck in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, one can't predict much.