South Africa vs Afghanistan: Cardiff Weather Updates, Sophia Garden Pitch and Records

Cardiff: South Africa will eye for a desperate win against Afghanistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 tournament. The 21st match of the Cricket World Cup will be played at the Sophia Gardens. The Faf du Plessis's side who have been struggling since the start of the tournament, will hope to regain their confidence by registering their first win in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup. Meanwhile, Afghanistan who are playing in the world cup for the second time will bank on their bowling department to attack Proteas.

Located in Cardiff, the SWALEC stadium can accommodate up to 15,000 people after redevelopment.

This venue has a lot of historical memories, as they played host to first one-day match between England and Wales in 2002. However, the match that shocked the entire cricket world was the match between Australia and Bangladesh, when the Bangladesh defeated Australia by 5 wickets.

Sophia Gardens has also staged some of crucial matches in Glamorgan's history like in 1969, when they won the County Championship against Worcestershire.

This venue has hosted 24 matches. Out of it, 6 times the team batting first has won while the team chasing has a winning score of 9 times. This stadium has witnessed one tie breaker match and one match with no result. The highest score on this ground was 342 made by England against Australia.

The area were the cricket pitch now stands also has unique history, it once played host to a 'Buffalo Bill's Wild West Show' and 'Barnum and Bailey's travelling circus and menagerie'.

KEY FACTS:

Capacity - 5500 (15,000 after redevelopment)

Known as - The SWALEC Stadium

Ends River - Taff End, Cathedral Road End

Location - Cardiff, Wales

Time Zone - UTC +01:00

Home team - Glamorgan

Floodlights - Yes

PITCH:

The pitches used so far at Cardiff for the World Cup have produced some contrasting fortunes for batsmen and bowlers alike. Sri Lanka have collapsed for 136, where England have also scored of 386 in the last game at the venue. The game on Saturday will the first day-night match at the venue at this World Cup, so it will be interesting to see how the pitch behaves. Pacers will be in business at Cardiff with spinners having little to say in proceedings

WEATHER UPDATE:

The weather forecast for today's match between South Africa and Afghanistan is expected to be cloudy in the morning. However, there is possibility of patchy rain in the afternoon.