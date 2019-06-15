South Africa vs Afghanistan: Dream11 Prediction, Predicted XI, Team News, How to Watch, LIVE Streaming

Cardiff: South Africa's performance so far in the tournament has been disappointing to say the least. Their best result so far has been a 'no result' owing to their washed out match against the West Indies on Monday, which come on the back of a hat-trick of comprehensive defeats.

Afghanistan, who face South Africa on Saturday, too have suffered a similar fate in the tournament so far, as their batting collapses have given their star-studded bowling line-up little to defend. In the three matches they have played so far, Afghanistan have managed scores of 207, 152 and 172 -- totals that have been deemed chaseable decades back in ODI cricket.

Add to that the uncertainty over the fitness of their star spinner Rashid Khan and the allegations levelled against the selectors by dropped keeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzad, Afghanistan indeed seem to be on a shaky ground. It means that if South Africa have any chance of getting out of the rut they currently find themselves in, it is in this match.

Match Details

This is the 21st match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match will take place at The Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. The match will start at 6 PM IST today. It will be broadcast live on StarSports network. Online viewers can logon to Hotstar for all the live action.

Team News

South Africa are unsure whether to take a gamble on injured fast bowler Lungi Ngidi when they take on Afghanistan in Cardiff on Saturday while Hashim Amla could get another go at the top of the order as he seeks to get some runs under his belt.

Rashid Khan is expected to feature in this game despite of walking off with a concussion in the previous game against New Zealand. No changes are on the cards for Afghanistan although better performances are in order from the likes of Rahmat Shah and Gulbadin Naib with the bat.

Predicted XI

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (C), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Beuran Hendricks

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Gulbadin Naib (C), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan

Dream11 Picks

Quinton de Kock (c), Faf du Plessis, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Hazratullah Zazai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Aftab Alam.