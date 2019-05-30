Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

South Africa vs England Dream11 Picks: Predicted Best XI, Team News, Injury Update, How to Watch

While England is one of the big favourites in the tournament and would look to continue their winning form from the warm-up games, the Proteas will be hoping to pull off their chokers’ tag and initiate their march towards the trophy on a winning note.

News18.com

Updated:May 30, 2019, 11:34 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
South Africa vs England Dream11 Picks: Predicted Best XI, Team News, Injury Update, How to Watch
Getty Images
Loading...
The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is set to get underway on Thursday after much anticipation as the hosts England will lock horns with South Africa for a mouth-watering opening clash.

While England is one of the big favourites in the tournament and would look to continue their winning form from the warm-up games, the Proteas will be hoping to pull off their chokers’ tag and initiate their march towards the trophy on a winning note.

Both the sides are filled with big-hitters, all-rounders and wicket takers, making the task of picking up a combined 11 all the more tough for your Dream 11 team. If you are still starting out with the fantasy cricket game, you can click here for a quick starter guide.

The match will be played at the Kennington Oval in London. It starts at 10:30 AM local time (3:00 PM IST). The game will be live on Star Sports. Live streaming available on Hotstar.

Predicted Playing XIs:

England

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett.

South Africa

Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), Faf du Plessis (C), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, JP Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir.

Injury News

For South Africa, Dale Steyn has been ruled out of the opener as he is yet to recover fully from a shoulder injury.

England’s Mark Wood was declared fit after getting injured in the warm-up game, while captain Eoin Morgan suffered a flake fracture ahead of the warm-up matches but is fit for this game.

Dream 11 Picks

Faf Du Plessis (C), Jos Buttler (VC), Quinton De Kock, A Markram, Joe Root,

All-rounder

Ben Stokes, Andile Phehlukwayo

Bowlers

Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Imran Tahir, Kagiso Rabada

Related Stories

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram