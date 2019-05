South Africa vs England Dream11 Picks: Predicted Best XI, Team News, Injury Update, How to Watch

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is set to get underway on Thursday after much anticipation as the hosts England will lock horns with South Africa for a mouth-watering opening clash.While England is one of the big favourites in the tournament and would look to continue their winning form from the warm-up games, the Proteas will be hoping to pull off their chokers’ tag and initiate their march towards the trophy on a winning note.Both the sides are filled with big-hitters, all-rounders and wicket takers, making the task of picking up a combined 11 all the more tough for your Dream 11 team. If you are still starting out with the fantasy cricket game, you can click here for a quick starter guide.The match will be played at the Kennington Oval in London. It starts at 10:30 AM local time (3:00 PM IST). The game will be live on Star Sports. Live streaming available on Hotstar.Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett.Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), Faf du Plessis (C), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, JP Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir.For South Africa, Dale Steyn has been ruled out of the opener as he is yet to recover fully from a shoulder injury.England’s Mark Wood was declared fit after getting injured in the warm-up game, while captain Eoin Morgan suffered a flake fracture ahead of the warm-up matches but is fit for this game.Faf Du Plessis (C), Jos Buttler (VC), Quinton De Kock, A Markram, Joe Root,Ben Stokes, Andile PhehlukwayoJofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Imran Tahir, Kagiso Rabada