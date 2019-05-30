English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
South Africa vs England Dream11 Picks: Predicted Best XI, Team News, Injury Update, How to Watch
While England is one of the big favourites in the tournament and would look to continue their winning form from the warm-up games, the Proteas will be hoping to pull off their chokers’ tag and initiate their march towards the trophy on a winning note.
Getty Images
Loading...
The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is set to get underway on Thursday after much anticipation as the hosts England will lock horns with South Africa for a mouth-watering opening clash.
While England is one of the big favourites in the tournament and would look to continue their winning form from the warm-up games, the Proteas will be hoping to pull off their chokers’ tag and initiate their march towards the trophy on a winning note.
Both the sides are filled with big-hitters, all-rounders and wicket takers, making the task of picking up a combined 11 all the more tough for your Dream 11 team. If you are still starting out with the fantasy cricket game, you can click here for a quick starter guide.
The match will be played at the Kennington Oval in London. It starts at 10:30 AM local time (3:00 PM IST). The game will be live on Star Sports. Live streaming available on Hotstar.
Predicted Playing XIs:
England
Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett.
South Africa
Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), Faf du Plessis (C), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, JP Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir.
Injury News
For South Africa, Dale Steyn has been ruled out of the opener as he is yet to recover fully from a shoulder injury.
England’s Mark Wood was declared fit after getting injured in the warm-up game, while captain Eoin Morgan suffered a flake fracture ahead of the warm-up matches but is fit for this game.
Dream 11 Picks
Faf Du Plessis (C), Jos Buttler (VC), Quinton De Kock, A Markram, Joe Root,
All-rounder
Ben Stokes, Andile Phehlukwayo
Bowlers
Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Imran Tahir, Kagiso Rabada
While England is one of the big favourites in the tournament and would look to continue their winning form from the warm-up games, the Proteas will be hoping to pull off their chokers’ tag and initiate their march towards the trophy on a winning note.
Both the sides are filled with big-hitters, all-rounders and wicket takers, making the task of picking up a combined 11 all the more tough for your Dream 11 team. If you are still starting out with the fantasy cricket game, you can click here for a quick starter guide.
The match will be played at the Kennington Oval in London. It starts at 10:30 AM local time (3:00 PM IST). The game will be live on Star Sports. Live streaming available on Hotstar.
Predicted Playing XIs:
England
Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett.
South Africa
Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), Faf du Plessis (C), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, JP Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir.
Injury News
For South Africa, Dale Steyn has been ruled out of the opener as he is yet to recover fully from a shoulder injury.
England’s Mark Wood was declared fit after getting injured in the warm-up game, while captain Eoin Morgan suffered a flake fracture ahead of the warm-up matches but is fit for this game.
Dream 11 Picks
Faf Du Plessis (C), Jos Buttler (VC), Quinton De Kock, A Markram, Joe Root,
All-rounder
Ben Stokes, Andile Phehlukwayo
Bowlers
Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Imran Tahir, Kagiso Rabada
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 7 to go on Sale Starting June 4; Price, Features and More
- Apple's Response Proves App Store Isn't Any More a Monopoly Than The Google Play Store
- 'Why Assume She's Dead?': Mariya Salim is Still Searching for Her Mother, 18 Years On
- 'Fair and Lovely': Can You Spot What's Wrong in The Viral Miss India Photo?
- ICC World Cup 2019 Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch England vs South Africa on Live TV & Online
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results