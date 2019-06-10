Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 South Africa vs West Indies at Rose Bowl: World Cup Match Stats and History, Winning, Losing, Tied

South Africa have played West Indies 6 times, out of which South Africa have won 4 times and West Indies have come out to be victorious on 2 occasions.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 10, 2019, 10:14 AM IST
The South African cricket team have found themselves in an uncomfortable position after two successive losses in the opening round of the ICC World Cup 2019. (Photo credit: Twitter)
South Africa who have started their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign on a disastrous note, are all set to face two-time champions West Indies today at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. Having lost their previous matches, Faf-du-Plessis-led South Africa will have to win their upcoming match to stay in contention for a spot in the semi-finals. However, if we take a look at the other team then, the Jason Holder-led Carribean side look better after a win and a loss from their previous games. So the upcoming fixture between South Africa and West Indies is going to be a crucial one as this match will decide South Africa’s fate in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

However, if we look at previous World cup statistics, then South Africa have played West Indies 6 times, out of which South Africa have won 4 times and West Indies have come out to be victorious on 2 occasions. Further, if we look at winning probability, then South Africa have a higher chance of winning with 51% probability as compared to West Indies 49%. So, one can say South Africa might be able to register their first win this ICC Cricket World Cup. However, much can’t be said as the weather is expected to be rainy.

South Africa vs West Indies ICC Cricket World Cup Stats

Matches: 6

South Africa Won: 4

West Indies Won: 2

Tied: 0

No Result: 0

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
