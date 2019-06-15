Sri Lanka vs Australia: London Weather Updates, Kennington Oval Pitch and Records

London: Five-time World Cup winners Australia are all set to take on Sri Lanka in the 20th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on June 14 at 3 pm. Sri Lanka, whose previous two match got washed out due to rain, will look to make a comeback against the Aussies.

While the defending champions Australia, who are third on the points table with six points, will aim to earn two points to get to the top.

Scheduled at the historic Kennington Oval, the ground was first established in 1845 with the capacity 23,500 people. The stadium steeped in history hosting the first-ever Test on English soil played in September 1880.

This is also the historic venue where the legend of the Ashes was born two years later in August 1882. After England lost to Australia, chasing a meagre target of 85, British newspaper, The Sporting Times, published satirical obituary leading to the England-Australia Test series being called " The Ashes".

The stadium has hosted 65 ODI matches. Out of it, 26 times the team batting first have won while the team chasing has triumphed 39 times. However, this stadium hasn't witnessed any tie breaker match yet. The highest score on this ground 398 made by New Zealand against England in June 2015.

England captain Eoin Morgan with 573 runs from 15 matches has scored the most runs on this ground while England pace great James Anderson with 30 scalps from 15 games is the highest wicket taker.

Besides cricket, Kennington Oval has hosted many other important sporting occasions. It staged the first FA Cup final in 1872. In 1876 it staged to the first England v Wales and England v Scotland rugby internationals.

The Kennington Oval has also hosted rock concerts by bands "The Who" and "The Faces" in 1971. It has also been the venue for ice skating and the now traditional end-of-season Aussie Rules match.

KEY FACTS

Opened - 1845

Capacity - 23500

Known as - The Oval, The AMP Oval, The Foster's Oval, The Brit Oval

Ends - Pavilion End, Vauxhall End

Location - London, England

Time Zone - UTC +01:00

Home to - England, Surrey

Floodlights - Yes

PITCH

At 2019 ICC Cricket World cup, the pitches so far at The Oval have been on the slower side with spinners getting purchase off the surface, The pitch that is to be used for Sri Lanka's match against Australia, will be a new one, hence will be fresher and be kinder to the fast bowlers.

WEATHER UPDATE

The weather forecast for the match between Sri Lanka and Australia is predicted to be partly cloudy. However, there are chances of patchy rain as the day progresses.