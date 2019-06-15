Take the pledge to vote

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka vs Australia at The Oval: Match Stats, Win, Loss, Tied, Match History

Australia and Sri Lanka have faced each other 10 times in the ICC Cricket World Cup, with Aussies winning on 7 occasions.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 15, 2019, 7:53 AM IST
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka vs Australia at The Oval: Match Stats, Win, Loss, Tied, Match History
Australia have had the upper hand over Sri Lanka in World Cup matches (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: After having their previous two matches abandoned due to rain, Dimuth Karunaratne-led Sri Lanka will look to come out with a commanding performance against Australia at the Kennington Oval on Saturday.

On the other hand, five-time champions Australia, who are coming into this match after a nervy victory against Pakistan, will eye to take an early advantage by registering its 4th win in the on-going ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Sri Lanka, who won the tournament back in 1996, stands fifth with just one win -- against minnows Afghanistan in a rain-hit match -- from four games. The five-time winners are placed second with three wins from four games.

Australia and Sri Lanka have faced each other in 10 World Cup matches, out of these 10 games, defending champions Australia have won 7 times whereas Sri Lanka, 1996 champions, have come out to be victorious on 2 occasions.

Moreover, Australia defeated Sri Lanka by 53 runs in the final of 2007 World Cup. The highest run scored by Australia against Sri Lanka is 376. So, the probability of Sri Lanka winning the upcoming match is as low as 15% while Aaron Finch and his men have a probability of 85%. So ahead of Sri Lanka's clash with Australia, we bring to you a brief insight into their previous World Cup matches.

Sri Lanka vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup Stats -

Numbers of matches played between Australia and Sri Lanka: 10

Australia won: 7

Sri Lanka won: 2

Tied: 0

No Result: 1

