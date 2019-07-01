Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sri Lanka vs West Indies: Match Stats and History, Winning, Losing, Tied

The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup between Sri Lanka and West Indies is inconsequential as both teams all all but out of the semi-final race.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 1, 2019, 10:19 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sri Lanka vs West Indies: Match Stats and History, Winning, Losing, Tied
Sri Lanka face West Indies in the World Cup (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

After getting defeated by 9 wickets in their previous match against South Africa, Sri Lanka are all set to make a comeback in their upcoming fixture of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as they take on Jason Holder-led West Indies at Riverside ground in England on July 1 at 3 pm. Meanwhile, Jason Holder's side, who were thrashed by 125 runs in their previous encounter with India, will look forward to an improved performance as they clash with Dimuth Karunaratne's side.

Both Sri Lanka and West Indies have faced each other in eight World Cup matches. Out of these Sri Lanka have won three games whereas, West Indies have come out to be victorious on four occasions. One game was abandoned without a bowl being bowled. So, if we take their previous World Cup performances in consideration, then it's West Indies who have an advantage in the upcoming match. Even the winning probability tells that West Indies have a higher chance of registering a win with 65% probability as compared to Sri Lanka's 35%.

So ahead of Sri Lanka vs West Indies, here's a look at their previous World Cup records:

Sri Lanka vs West Indies ICC Cricket World Cup Stats

Matches: 8

Sri Lanka won: 3

West Indies won: 4

Tied: 0

No Result: 1

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram