Sri Lanka vs West Indies: Match Stats and History, Winning, Losing, Tied

After getting defeated by 9 wickets in their previous match against South Africa, Sri Lanka are all set to make a comeback in their upcoming fixture of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as they take on Jason Holder-led West Indies at Riverside ground in England on July 1 at 3 pm. Meanwhile, Jason Holder's side, who were thrashed by 125 runs in their previous encounter with India, will look forward to an improved performance as they clash with Dimuth Karunaratne's side.

Both Sri Lanka and West Indies have faced each other in eight World Cup matches. Out of these Sri Lanka have won three games whereas, West Indies have come out to be victorious on four occasions. One game was abandoned without a bowl being bowled. So, if we take their previous World Cup performances in consideration, then it's West Indies who have an advantage in the upcoming match. Even the winning probability tells that West Indies have a higher chance of registering a win with 65% probability as compared to Sri Lanka's 35%.

So ahead of Sri Lanka vs West Indies, here's a look at their previous World Cup records:

Sri Lanka vs West Indies ICC Cricket World Cup Stats

Matches: 8

Sri Lanka won: 3

West Indies won: 4

Tied: 0

No Result: 1