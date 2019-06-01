Sri Lanka Get Hammered by New Zealand But Fans Have Smile on Their Faces and Songs on Their Lips

Despite the result, the Sri Lanka fans are still enjoying themselves in Cardiff!#SpiritOfCricket #LionsRoar pic.twitter.com/uimqVmPY41 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 1, 2019

Sri Lanka were crushed by New Zealand without losing a single wicket in Cardiff on Saturday but the loss could not dampen the spirits of the fans, as they cheered and danced after the end of match.The Blackcaps on the other hand, startd their World Cup campaign in style, as seamers Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson skittled out Sri Lanka for 136 and openers Martin Guptill (73 not out) and Colin Munro (58 not out) took the team home with 10 wickets and 33.5 overs to spare.After the end of the game though, the Sri Lanka fans headed out of the stadium with a smile on the face and songs on their lips.Many pundits have not given the Islanders much of a chance at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 but the country's fans showed the 'spirit of the game' with their attitude after the end of the match.As for the match, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl on a pitch so green it was indistinguishable from the outfield, and he was rewarded when Henry trapped Lankan opener Lahiru Thirimanne leg-before in the first over.Seamer Henry, who conceded 107 runs in a warm-up match against West Indies earlier this week, continued his resurgence to remove Kusal Perera and Kusal Mendis in the ninth over to leave the Sri Lankan middle order exposed at 46-3.Fast bowler Ferguson bagged three middle-order wickets as Sri Lanka finished with the lowest ODI total at Sophia Gardens - below their own record there of 138, also set against the Kiwis, in the 2013 Champions Trophy.Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne led a mini-recovery for his side, carrying his bat through the innings with an unbeaten 52 to take the total past 100.