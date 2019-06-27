From the Stands to Social Media: How Pakistan Fans Celebrated Win over New Zealand
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 6-wickets at Edgbaston on Wednesday as fans in the stands and social media celebrated.
Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 6 wickets (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Pakistan enhanced its reputation as the most unpredictable team in international cricket, kept their World Cup semi-final hopes alive, ruined New Zealand's perfect record, heaped more pressure on host England and had fans reliving memories of 1992. All with a six-wicket win at Edgbaston on Wednesday.
Babar Azam's maiden World Cup century (10th overall) and Shaheen Afridi's fiery performance with the ball helped Pakistan secure the win over New Zealand, as fans took to the streets and social media to celebrate the victory.
As skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed hit the winning runs, a dab on the off-side to scamper through for a single, fans in the stadiums and across the world erupted in unison. The win even got fans from across the India t join in on the celebrations.
https://t.co/axHxN0N1Om @tee_peters17
Pakistan has this match in hand, it was theirs to take, partnerships healthy and effective. New Zealand bowlers some were expensive in their totals, or stay lines today.
— Terrance Peters (@tee_peters17) June 27, 2019
As the euphoria of the victory echoed through the Birmingham streets, social media was abuzz with congratulatory messages, emphatic boasts and well some really funny memes.
The party continued - Pakistan fans waiting to see their heroes after the match #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/4ZoLmQMKvq — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 26, 2019
Congratulation to the whole nation on this much needed victory! Congratulations Pakistan#NZvPAK #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/o2TMlKTVLw — Aon Abbas Buppi (@AonAbbasPTI) June 26, 2019
Cartoons depicting the resurgence of the Pakistan cricket team was likened to being resurrected from the grave.
Story of Pakistan cricket. #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/8BxJtwXpeI
— Ali Murtaza Hashmi (@Ali_MurtazaHash) June 26, 2019
Congratulations Pakistan & Well done Pakistan Cricket Team. Pakistan Zindabad! #PAKvNZ #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/OUSCrC1QZr — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) June 26, 2019
This is the best Pakistan crowd I have seen in all my years of covering cricket. Here is the crowd post the @babarazam258 100.. #thankyoubirmingham! pic.twitter.com/jcKp2Z6plD — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) June 26, 2019
"It feels like we're in Pakistan. This certainly isn't Birmingham." @ZAbbasOfficial met with some delighted fans immediately after their team's victory against New Zealand.#CWC19 | #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/9oipqfH10O — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 26, 2019
Even those who in the past had come out swinging against the team's inconsistent performance, were singing a different tune.
PAKISTAN ZINDABAD What a match! #PAKvNZ #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/0ehCCCnnd1 — Zain (@ZainIMohammed98) June 26, 2019
Pakistan PM Imran Khan too sent his wishes to the team after their win, as he tweeted: "Congratulations to our cricket team for a great comeback. Congratulations especially go to Babar, Haris and Shaheen for their brilliant performances."
Congratulations to our cricket team for a great comeback. Congratulations especially go to Babar, Haris and Shaheen for their brilliant performances. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 26, 2019
Celebrations to banti ha #NZvPAK #SarfarazAhmed pic.twitter.com/MHUojQOIGd — پاکستان ہماری جان (@SariaSiddiqui) June 27, 2019
Do a simple run chase without giving people heart attacks. Pak team: #NZvPAK#PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/refzQ4bcqC — Abdullah Saeed (@habdullahsaeed) June 26, 2019
World cup going smoothly and top 4 teams easily going through. Pakistan cricket team suddenly out of nowhere in the middle of tournament: #NZvPAK #HarisSohail #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/kqgoDTvsFN — ♛AHmEd (@_ahmmmeddd) June 26, 2019
Mood.. After Watching Pakistan Winning Against New Zealand...✌ Pakistan Zindabaad..#PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/xpbKIqSl9X — кιяαи αωαи (@Kiren_Awan) June 26, 2019
In every ICC Event #PAKvNZ #CWC19 #WeHaveWeWill #TeamPakistan #BabarAzam #PakistanZindabad #HarisSohail #NZvPAK #SarfarazAhmed pic.twitter.com/o9z2ieouS4 — Nabeel (@Upbeat_nabeel) June 27, 2019
Such bola tha kohli ne, ye Pakistan kuch bhi kar skta ha, anytime, anything, anywhere😶 pic.twitter.com/CGwaNT14Ty — Reham Anum (@AnumRh1) June 27, 2019
