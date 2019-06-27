Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

From the Stands to Social Media: How Pakistan Fans Celebrated Win over New Zealand

Pakistan beat New Zealand by 6-wickets at Edgbaston on Wednesday as fans in the stands and social media celebrated.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 27, 2019, 8:52 AM IST
Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 6 wickets (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 6 wickets (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Pakistan enhanced its reputation as the most unpredictable team in international cricket, kept their World Cup semi-final hopes alive, ruined New Zealand's perfect record, heaped more pressure on host England and had fans reliving memories of 1992. All with a six-wicket win at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

Babar Azam's maiden World Cup century (10th overall) and Shaheen Afridi's fiery performance with the ball helped Pakistan secure the win over New Zealand, as fans took to the streets and social media to celebrate the victory.

As skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed hit the winning runs, a dab on the off-side to scamper through for a single, fans in the stadiums and across the world erupted in unison. The win even got fans from across the India t join in on the celebrations.

As the euphoria of the victory echoed through the Birmingham streets, social media was abuzz with congratulatory messages, emphatic boasts and well some really funny memes.

Cartoons depicting the resurgence of the Pakistan cricket team was likened to being resurrected from the grave.

Even those who in the past had come out swinging against the team's inconsistent performance, were singing a different tune.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan too sent his wishes to the team after their win, as he tweeted: "Congratulations to our cricket team for a great comeback. Congratulations especially go to Babar, Haris and Shaheen for their brilliant performances."

