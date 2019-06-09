Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Steven Smith Hailed as World's Best Batsman by Australia Captain Aaron Finch

Smith and Warner played their first official international matches at the World Cup in England and Wales after serving year-long ball-tampering bans.

AFP

Updated:June 9, 2019, 11:34 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Steven Smith Hailed as World's Best Batsman by Australia Captain Aaron Finch
Australia's captain Steven Smith raises his bat and helmet to celebrate scoring a century during the first day of the Ranchi Test. (Ap Photo)
Loading...

Australia captain Aaron Finch has hailed Steve Smith as the world's best batsman, saying having him and David Warner back in the fold is a huge boost for the team.

Smith and Warner played their first official international matches at the World Cup in England and Wales after serving year-long ball-tampering bans.

Smith made a gritty 73 in Australia's win over West Indies after Warner smashed an unbeaten 89 not out in his team's opening win against Afghanistan, meaning both are in good form as they prepare to face Virat Kohli's India on Sunday.

"Well, when you've got world-class players coming back into your side, it's unfortunate for the guys who have missed out and the guys that have played some really good one-day cricket in the past," Finch said at the Oval on Saturday.

"Steve is the best batter in the world in my opinion over all three forms of the game," he said.

"I think that when you have David who's so destructive at the top of the order, his record shows how destructive he is.

"To have them to come back, yes, it's great for the side and our batting line-up and for experience in World Cups and a great help for me as a leader, as well, in terms of tactics and stuff out on the field."

Smith, the former Australia captain, registered his 20th one-day-international fifty against an inspired West Indian pace attack in Nottingham to play a crucial part in his team's 15-run win over the two-time champions.

The Australians had a tough 2018 but peaked before the World Cup with an ODI series win in India and a 5-0 humbling of Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates.

Australia, without Smith and Warner, edged out India in their own backyard after being 2-0 down in a five-match ODI series in March and Finch takes that confidence into Sunday's game.

"I think winning the last three games is really important for us in India, to one, get some self-belief that we can beat this Indian side in their home conditions," said Finch.

Five-time champions Australia, one of the favourites to win the World Cup alongside India and hosts England, have their pacemen to thank for their two victories in the round-robin phase of the competition.

Australia's new ball pair of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins have taken 11 wickets between them.

Finch's team will face a tough challenge against an Indian side that boasts a potent pace battery led by the world's top-ranked ODI bowler, Jasprit Bumrah.

Finch rates Bumrah and the other Indian bowlers as "world-class" but said the result would hinge on who used the conditions better and on "early wickets".

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram