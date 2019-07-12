Team India 'Stranded' in England Without a Flight After Crashing Out of World Cup: Reports

After suffering an unexpected blow of a semi-final exit from the ongoing World Cup, the Virat Kohli-led team, its support staff and the families of the Indian players are reportedly stranded in England till the World Cup 2019 final, to be played between England and New Zealand at Lord's on Sunday.

The BCCI has reportedly failed to arrange return tickets for the Indian side on time, and the players will come back to India in batches as and when they get tickets.

The Indian cricketers, however, left their team hotel at Manchester on Thursday but is expected to remain in the city till Sunday. "Most of the boys will be in Manchester till July 14 and leave from there. Tickets are being booked after the campaign came to an end yesterday," a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by IANS.

The team has been together since reporting in Mumbai on May 20 before leaving for the United Kingdom the next day.

While a few players are set to return to India, some others are expected to stay back or leave for a two-week break after being on the road for past seven weeks.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, whose future course of action is under much speculation, is expected to return to his hometown Ranchi after a few days.

Kohli, at the end of the match on Wednesday, asserted that Dhoni has not told him anything about his future plans but it is learnt that an announcement of his retirement on it might come once the 38-year-old returns home.

The West Indies series will be India's next challenge after the World Cup and some of the senior players like Virat Kohli and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is expected to be rested for the limited-overs leg of the series. But they will be back for the two-match Test series as that will be the start of the Test Championship.

Speaking after the loss on Wednesday, skipper Kohli said that it was definitely disappointing to exit the showpiece event after just one poor outing from the batsmen.

"I think we are sad but we are not devastated because of the kind of cricket that we played in this tournament. We know where we stood as a team and today we were not good enough and that is the nature of this tournament. One bad day in the knockout stage you are out of the tournament."

(With agency inputs)