See Pics: Team India Visits Indian High Commission in London, BCCI Posts Cheerful Photos

New Delhi: Team India visited the Indian High Commissioner Ruchi Ghanashyam at her residence in London on Friday. The Virat Kohli-led squad, accompanied by the support staff, had a brief photo session with the Indian diplomats in the United Kingdom. The BCCI shared the gleeful pictures from the event on their official Twitter handle.

India will clash with defending champions Australia on Sunday. However, heavy rainfall on Thursday tampered the Indian team’s practice session, which had to be called off leaving the Men in blue with just one day to train ahead of their second match against the Aussies.

#TeamIndia at the High Commissioner's residence in London today.

Her Excellency Mrs. Ruchi Ghanashyam , the High Commissioner of India to the UK hosted Indian Cricket team to wish good luck for the World Cup.

India played the opening match in ICC World Cup 2019 against South Africa and secured a six-wicket win over the Proteas on Wednesday. Driving India's chase against South Africa, Rohit Sharma scored a measured century at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. The Indian opener reached his 23rd ton in 128 balls, hitting ten fours and two sixes in the process.

The pick from India's bowling attack was Yuzvendra Chahal, who picked up four wickets, breaking up partnerships between Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller and Phehlukwayo.

Jasprit Bumrah also shone on his World Cup debut, gobbling up South African openers Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock in a fiery opening spell.

“The wait was very long, and then you get a game like this. Was challenging throughout the whole game. Was important to start on the right note, have a win that was complete. If you look at how the game went and pitch behaved, it was challenging. Hats off to Rohit, very professional win. We were going to bowl first had we won the toss, with the new ball conditions were going to be difficult, they were coming off two losses,” Kohli said after the match concluded.