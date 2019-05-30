ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Timetable and List of Venues for All Matches

The world is all set to witness the 12th edition of ICC Cricket World Cup hosted by England and Wales. The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is scheduled from May 30 to July 14. The first of the 48 matches of the Cricket World Cup will see the hosts, England, up against Faf du Plessis-led South Africa at The Oval on Thursday (May 30 at 15:00 IST). It is the fifth time that the ICC Cricket World Cup will be held in England and Wales. However, this year the World cup will feature only 10 teams.Eyeing their third World Cup title, Virat Kohli-led team India will be going into their first match against South Africa which is to be played on June 5. So as we gear up to cheer for “Men in Blue”, we bring to you a brief insight into the venues where the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 matches are scheduled to be held this year.: Opened in 1845, this stadium is also known as ‘The Foster Oval’. It has a capacity of 23,500 people and is located in London, England. Let’s have a look at the ICC Cricket World Cup matches that are scheduled at this venue:15:00 (IST) ENG vs RSA, Match 115:00 (IST) RSA vs BAN, Match 518:00 (IST) BAN vs NZ, Match 915:00 (IST) IND vs AUS, Match 1415:00 (IST) SL vs AUS, Match 20Came into existence in 1841, this stadium is located in Nottingham, England. This stadium can accommodate up to 17,000 people. So let’s have a look at ICC Cricket World Cup matches that are scheduled at Trent Bridge Ground:15:00 (IST) WI vs PAK, Match 215:00 (IST) ENG vs PAK, Match 615:00 (IST) AUS vs WI, Match 1015:00 (IST) IND vs NZ, Match 1815:00 (IST) AUS vs BAN, Match 26: Having a capacity of 7,000 people, it was opened in 1886 in Bristol, England. It is also known as The Royal & Sun Alliance County Ground. Let’s have a look at ICC Cricket World Cup matches scheduled at this venue:18:00 (IST) AFG vs AUS, Match 415:00 (IST) PAK vs SL, Match 1115:00 (IST) BAN vs SL, Match 16: Opened in 2001, it can accommodate up to 20,000 people with temporary seating. Also known as The Ageas Bowl, It is located in Southampton, England. So here is the schedule of ICC Cricket World Cup matches that are going to be held at this statement:15:00 (IST) RSA vs IND, Match 815:00 (IST) RSA vs WI, Match 1515:00 (IST) ENG vs WI, Match 1915:00 (IST) IND vs AFG, Match 2815:00 (IST) BAN vs AFG, Match 31: Also known as Althletic Ground, It was opened in 1882 in Taunton, England. It has a capacity of 6,500 people. Here are the ICC Cricket World Cup matches that scheduled at this venue for 2019:18:00 (IST) AFG vs NZ, Match 1315:00 (IST) AUS vs PAK, Match 1715:00 (IST) WI vs BAN, Match 23: It was opened in 1857 in Manchester, England. It has a capacity of 19,000 people. So following are the ICC Cricket World Cup matches scheduled for this venue:15:00 (IST) IND vs PAK, Match 2215:00 (IST) ENG vs AFG, Match 2418:00 (IST) WI vs NZ, Match 2915:00 (IST) WI vs IND, Match 3418:00 (IST) AUS vs RSA, Match 4515:00 (IST) TBC vs TBC, 1st Semi-Final: Located in Birmingham, England. It has a capacity of 21,000 people. It first came into existence in 1882. Let’s have a look at ICC Cricket World Cup matches scheduled at this venue:15:00 (IST) NZ vs RSA, Match 2515:00 (IST) NZ vs PAK, Match 3315:00 (IST) ENG vs IND, Match 3815:00 (IST) BAN vs IND, Match 4015:00 (IST) TBC vs TBC, 2nd Semi- Final: Also known as Headingley Grounds, it was opened in 1890 ijn Leeds, England. It has a capacity around 17,000 people. Below is the list of ICC Cricket World Cup matches which are scheduled at this stadium:15:00 (IST) ENG vs SL, Match 2715:00 (IST) PAK vs AFG, Match 3615:00 (IST) AFG vs WI, Match 4215:00 (IST) SL vs IND, Match 44: It came into existence in 1814 and has a capacity of 30,000 people. Also known as Lord’s cricket ground, it is located in London, England. Here is the schedule of ICC Cricket World cup matches held at this venue:15:00 (IST) PAK vs RSA, Match 3015:00 (IST) ENG vs AUS, Match 3218:00 (IST) NZ vs AUS, Match 3715:00 (IST) PAK vs BAN, Match 4315:00 (IST) TBC vs TBC, Final: Opened in 1995 in Chester-le- Street, England. It can accommodate up to 17000 people. Here’s the list of ICC Cricket World Cup Matches scheduled at this venue:15:00 (IST) SL vs RSA, Match 3515:00 (IST) SL vs WI, Match 3915:00 (IST) ENG vs NZ, Match 41: Having a capacity of 15,000 people after redevelopment, it is located in Cardiff, Whales. It is also known as The SWALEC Stadium. So here is the list of ICC Cricket World Cup matches scheduled at this venue:15:00 (IST) NZ vs SL, Match 315:00 (IST) AFG vs SL, Match 715:00 (IST) ENG vs BAN, Match 1218:00 (IST) RSA vs AFG, Match 21