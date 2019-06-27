Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

ICC World Cup 2019: Twitter is Divided After MS Dhoni's 56 off 61 vs West Indies

ICC World Cup 2019, India vs West Indies: MS Dhoni scored 56 not out off 61 deliveries to help India post 268/7 against the West Indies.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 27, 2019, 9:27 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
ICC World Cup 2019: Twitter is Divided After MS Dhoni's 56 off 61 vs West Indies
MS Dhoni scored at a strike rate of 91.80 vs West Indies but most of it was managed in the last over. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

MS Dhoni scored 56 off 61 deliveries against West Indies on Thursday at Old Trafford in Manchester during their ICC World Cup 2019 match but Twitter could not decide how to react to the former Indian captain's innings.

India set a target of 269 for the West Indies which was a just abou par score on the pitch that showed a bit of movement and turn. While Dhoni's explosive self was for all to see in the last over, it was his innings before that final over that divided Twitter.

Dhoni was at 40 off 55 deliveries till the 49th over. In the last over, Dhoni smacked two sixes and one four to score his 50 and take India close to 270.

However, many believed that it was Dhoni's slow innings that put pressure on the others (Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya) to accelerate hard that led to them losing their wickets.

On the other hand, Pandya played a brilliant knock of 46 off 38 deliveries to keep India on track and did not let the team fall.

While Twitter was impressed by Pandya and disappointed by Dhoni's slow innings, the wicketkeeper-batsman's last-over heroics chaged the narrative once again.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram