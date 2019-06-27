ICC World Cup 2019: Twitter is Divided After MS Dhoni's 56 off 61 vs West Indies
ICC World Cup 2019, India vs West Indies: MS Dhoni scored 56 not out off 61 deliveries to help India post 268/7 against the West Indies.
MS Dhoni scored at a strike rate of 91.80 vs West Indies but most of it was managed in the last over. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
MS Dhoni scored 56 off 61 deliveries against West Indies on Thursday at Old Trafford in Manchester during their ICC World Cup 2019 match but Twitter could not decide how to react to the former Indian captain's innings.
India set a target of 269 for the West Indies which was a just abou par score on the pitch that showed a bit of movement and turn. While Dhoni's explosive self was for all to see in the last over, it was his innings before that final over that divided Twitter.
Dhoni was at 40 off 55 deliveries till the 49th over. In the last over, Dhoni smacked two sixes and one four to score his 50 and take India close to 270.
However, many believed that it was Dhoni's slow innings that put pressure on the others (Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya) to accelerate hard that led to them losing their wickets.
On the other hand, Pandya played a brilliant knock of 46 off 38 deliveries to keep India on track and did not let the team fall.
While Twitter was impressed by Pandya and disappointed by Dhoni's slow innings, the wicketkeeper-batsman's last-over heroics chaged the narrative once again.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
Had they taken this???? with Pandya in such form & Kolly at the other end, 300 was on pic.twitter.com/h4PX5rLAfh
— abhi (@Fake_Acc18) June 27, 2019
I love Virat more than Dhoni but at the end, Virat & Rahul have lesser strike rate than Dhoni today. #INDvWI — Ankit Barlota (@AnkitBarlota) June 27, 2019
When Pandya hits a boundary but then you realize it's the last ball of the over and now Dhoni's on strike again - pic.twitter.com/2MH3n7MObt
— . (@EccentricFella) June 27, 2019
Doni in other overs vs Dhoni in last over #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/MMIHqcUMG0 — Sharad Kotriwala (@ModijiKaHathHai) June 27, 2019
A comparison of #Dhoni and #Pandya's innings so far.. pic.twitter.com/JpYagREs2h
— Sudarsanan Kumar (@KumarSudarsanan) June 27, 2019
Both Indian captain and coach are clapping the Dhoni innings but social media warrior jo Apne life mein daily jhaant chiltein hain are criticising MS DHONI #INDvsWI — Rahul (@iamrahull_) June 27, 2019
That is just smart cricket by Hope. As West Indian, you would want Dhoni to face more deliveries than Pandya
— Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) June 27, 2019
#INDvWI From next match, all batsman should be instructed to walk up to Dhoni after every single over and whisper, "Boss, last over." — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) June 27, 2019
Also Watch
-
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ‘Karma Will Get You': Heartbreaking Photo of Abandoned Puppy Draws Internet's Ire
- Game of Thrones' Daenerys Targaryen was Eaten by Her Own Dragon, Suggests Forensic Anthropologist
- Pakistan's Eerie Symmetry with 1992 World Cup After New Zealand Win Has Stunned Shashi Tharoor
- Amazon Alexa Arrives on Android TV, Starting With The Sony Bravia TVs
- India vs West Indies | Great Feeling to be Respected as a Fast Bowling Unit: Bumrah
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s