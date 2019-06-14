ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli Says 'It is an Honor to Be Part of' India vs Pakistan Clash

Virat Kohli said that he and his team are looking forward to the India vs Pakistan clash at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford in Manchester on June 16, Sunday.

Despite India's third match of the World Cup being washed out against New Zealand, Kohli dismissed concerns of lack of match practice ahead of the marquee clash against their arch-rivals.

"We've been playing some good cricket, we're not too worried about where we stand. Having two wins does give you confidence. A couple of practice sessions and we should be fine. It's only about getting game time and that should happen on Sunday," Kohli said on Thursday after the India-New Zealand match was abandoned due to rain.

"As soon as you enter the field, it's all calm. All the excitement and frenzy around the game [India vs Pakistan] could intimidate guys who are playing for the first time. For us, it's about executing our skills and we're all professionals. It's been competitive for a while now, it's been a marquee event and it's an honor to be a part of such an event," Kohli added.

India have a perfect record against Pakistan at World Cup, having ever being beaten by their neighbours at the quadrennial event. The last time though the two teams met in ICC event, as they don't play each other in bilateral cricket, was in the final of the Champions Trophy in 2017 - when Pakistan trumped India

As for India and Pakistan's form in Cricket World Cup 2019, Kohli & Co. are unbeaten having played three games, while Pakistan have won two out of their first four matches.