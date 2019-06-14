ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli Says 'It is an Honor to Be Part of' India vs Pakistan Clash
Virat Kohli said he and Team India are ready to take on Pakistan as the two are slated to face-off in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in Manchester on Sunday.
Virat Kohli is excited for the India vs Pakistan match in Manchester on Sunday (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Virat Kohli said that he and his team are looking forward to the India vs Pakistan clash at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford in Manchester on June 16, Sunday.
Despite India's third match of the World Cup being washed out against New Zealand, Kohli dismissed concerns of lack of match practice ahead of the marquee clash against their arch-rivals.
"We've been playing some good cricket, we're not too worried about where we stand. Having two wins does give you confidence. A couple of practice sessions and we should be fine. It's only about getting game time and that should happen on Sunday," Kohli said on Thursday after the India-New Zealand match was abandoned due to rain.
"As soon as you enter the field, it's all calm. All the excitement and frenzy around the game [India vs Pakistan] could intimidate guys who are playing for the first time. For us, it's about executing our skills and we're all professionals. It's been competitive for a while now, it's been a marquee event and it's an honor to be a part of such an event," Kohli added.
India have a perfect record against Pakistan at World Cup, having ever being beaten by their neighbours at the quadrennial event. The last time though the two teams met in ICC event, as they don't play each other in bilateral cricket, was in the final of the Champions Trophy in 2017 - when Pakistan trumped India
As for India and Pakistan's form in Cricket World Cup 2019, Kohli & Co. are unbeaten having played three games, while Pakistan have won two out of their first four matches.
Also Watch
-
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Move Over Parkour Artists, This Viral Cat is Giving Everyone Some Serious Competition
- Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
- Arjun Kapoor's Shirtless Photo on Instagram Gets This Reaction from Malaika
- Kolkata Doctors' Strike: Doctors Recount Traumatic Past Experiences
- Reliance Jio Helps India Become Second Biggest Internet Market In the World
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s