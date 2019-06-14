Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

‘Intimidating For First Timers..’: Virat Kohli on India-Pakistan Clash After New Zealand Game Abandoned

Virat Kohli said he and Team India are ready to take on Pakistan as the two are slated to face-off in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in Manchester on Sunday.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 14, 2019, 11:28 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
‘Intimidating For First Timers..’: Virat Kohli on India-Pakistan Clash After New Zealand Game Abandoned
Virat Kohli is excited for the India vs Pakistan match in Manchester on Sunday (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Virat Kohli said that he and his team are looking forward to the India vs Pakistan clash at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford in Manchester on June 16, Sunday.

Despite India's third match of the World Cup being washed out against New Zealand, Kohli dismissed concerns of lack of match practice ahead of the marquee clash against their arch-rivals.

"We've been playing some good cricket, we're not too worried about where we stand. Having two wins does give you confidence. A couple of practice sessions and we should be fine. It's only about getting game time and that should happen on Sunday," Kohli said on Thursday after the India-New Zealand match was abandoned due to rain.

On coping with the pressure of such a big game, he added: "As soon you as enter the field it's calm and relaxed The frenzy around it is a bit intimidating for the guys doing it for the first time but for us it's about being professional as always, do the basics right and look to get a result your way."

"It's been competitive for a while now, it's been a marquee event and it's an honor to be a part of such an event," Kohli added.

India have a perfect record against Pakistan at World Cup, having ever being beaten by their neighbours at the quadrennial event. The last time though the two teams met in ICC event, as they don't play each other in bilateral cricket, was in the final of the Champions Trophy in 2017 - when Pakistan trumped India

As for India and Pakistan's form in Cricket World Cup 2019, Kohli & Co. are unbeaten having played three games, while Pakistan have won two out of their first four matches.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram