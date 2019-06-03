Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Wahab Riaz: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 3

Wahab Riaz is a Pakistani bowler and is part of the Pakistan cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 33 years old.

News18.com

Updated:June 3, 2019, 9:41 AM IST
Wahab Riaz: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 3
File photo of Wahab Riaz
Wahab Riaz is a Pakistani cricketer. He was born on June 28, 1985 in Lahore, Punjab. He is 33 years of age. He is a left-arm fast bowler and his batting style is right-handed.

He has played for the following cricket teams: Pakistan, Barbados Tridents,Hyderabad (Pakistan), Hyderabad Hawks, Kent, Lahore,Lahore Lions, Lahore Ravi, National Bank of Pakistan,Pakistan A, Peshawar Zalmi, Punjab (Pakistan), Surrey.

Wahab Riaz has played in 80 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 607 runs at an average of 13.69. His highest score is 54 not out. He has scored 0 centuries and 2 half-centuries.

As a bowler, he has claimed 102 wickets at an average of 34.73. His bowling economy rate is 5.71. His best bowling figure is 5/46.

Wahab Riaz made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe at Sheikhupura, Feb 2, 2008 and the last ODI he played was against West Indies at Nottingham, May 31, 2019 .

This Wahab Riaz: Pakistani cricketer profile is updated as of 9.30 AM, June 3, 2019.
