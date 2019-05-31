Wahab Riaz: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 31

Wahab Riaz is a Pakistani cricketer. He was born on June 28, 1985 in Lahore, Punjab. He is 33 years of age. He is a left-arm fast bowler and his batting style is right-handed.He has played for the following cricket teams: Pakistan, Barbados Tridents,Hyderabad (Pakistan), Hyderabad Hawks, Kent, Lahore,Lahore Lions, Lahore Ravi, National Bank of Pakistan,Pakistan A, Peshawar Zalmi, Punjab (Pakistan), Surrey.Wahab Riaz has played in 79 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 589 runs at an average of 13.69. His highest score is 54 not out. He has scored 0 centuries and 2 half-centuries.As a bowler, he has claimed 102 wickets at an average of 34.34. His bowling economy rate is 5.68.. His best bowling figure is 5/46.Wahab Riaz made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe at Sheikhupura, Feb 2, 2008 and the last ODI he played was against India at Birmingham, Jun 4, 2017 .This Wahab Riaz: Pakistani cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 31, 2019.