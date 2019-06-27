West Indies vs India: Dream11 Prediction, Predicted XI, Team News, How to Watch, LIVE Streaming

India will aim to continue with their unbeaten streak in the ongoing World Cup when they face a low-on-confidence West Indies team at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday.

After coming out with commanding performances in their first three World Cup games, the Men in Blue had to toil hard against Afghanistan to earn their fourth victory of the ongoing tournament in their last game.

Against Windies, Shami is likely to retain his place in the playing XI as India are unlikely to risk playing Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was sidelined due to a hamstring injury.

The top-order has performed in all the four completed matches and has been the strength of the Indian team. However, the middle order looked a bit scratchy against Afghanistan and Virat Kohli would want M.S. Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar to get into the groove and perform against the attacking bowling line-up of the Windies.

West Indies, on the other hand, come into the match in what is a must-win proposition for them on the back of a heart-wrenching five-run loss to New Zealand. The Jason Holder-led side has been quite inconsistent in the tournament so far. They have had moments of brilliance from individuals like Carlos Brathwaite and Sheldon Cottrell but what they have lacked is the team performance.

A serious concern going into the game against India is the absence of their star hard-hitting all-rounder Andre Russell, who has been ruled out of the tournament with a hamstring injury.

Match Details

The West Indies-India clash is the 34th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match will take place at The Old Trafford Stadium in Greater Manchester. The match will start at 3 PM IST today. It will be broadcast live on StarSports network. Online viewers can logon to Hotstar for all the live action.

Predicted XI

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Evin Lewis/Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell.

Dream11 Picks

Nicolas Pooran, Shai Hope, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shimron Hetmyer, Hardik Pandya, Jason Holder, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Oshane Thomas and Mohammad Shami.