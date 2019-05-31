ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 West Indies vs Pakistan at Trent Bridge: Know the Venue, Records, Weather Update

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH, Defence
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 West Indies vs Pakistan at Trent Bridge: Know the Venue, Records, Weather Update
Pakistan vs West Indies will play the second match of the Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham.
The Trent Bridge stadium can accommodate up to 17,000 people.
Loading...
The second ICC Cricket World cup match is scheduled between Jason Holder-led West Indies and Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan at Trent Bridge. It was first established in 1841, Nottingham, England and can accommodate up to 17,000 people.
It has hosted some of the most matches in international cricket like when Graeme Pollock led South Africa to a 94-run victory against England in 1965.
Previously, it was a shared home of Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club and Notts County Football Club, but an overlapping of cricket and football seasons resulted in shifting of the football club to Meadow Lane. So now, Trent Bridge is mostly a cricket ground used for Test, One-day internationals and County cricket.
The venue has seen a total of 39 one day international being played, of which, 15 were won by batting first and the other 24 matches were won when the team chased the runs. However, this stadium hasn’t witnessed any ties as of yet.
Key Facts:
Opened : 1841
Capacity: 15,350 (to be 17,000)
Known as: Trent Bridge Ground
Ends: Pavilion End, Radcliffe Road End
Location: Nottingham, England
Time Zone: UTC +01:00
Home to: Nottinghamshire
Other Sports it is home to: Football (Nottm Forest and Notts County) 1860-1910
Floodlights: Yes
Weather update:
The weather forecast for today’s match between West Indies and Pakistan is set fair for the game although plenty of cloud cover is forecast, keeping temperatures cool.
It has hosted some of the most matches in international cricket like when Graeme Pollock led South Africa to a 94-run victory against England in 1965.
Previously, it was a shared home of Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club and Notts County Football Club, but an overlapping of cricket and football seasons resulted in shifting of the football club to Meadow Lane. So now, Trent Bridge is mostly a cricket ground used for Test, One-day internationals and County cricket.
The venue has seen a total of 39 one day international being played, of which, 15 were won by batting first and the other 24 matches were won when the team chased the runs. However, this stadium hasn’t witnessed any ties as of yet.
Key Facts:
Opened : 1841
Capacity: 15,350 (to be 17,000)
Known as: Trent Bridge Ground
Ends: Pavilion End, Radcliffe Road End
Location: Nottingham, England
Time Zone: UTC +01:00
Home to: Nottinghamshire
Other Sports it is home to: Football (Nottm Forest and Notts County) 1860-1910
Floodlights: Yes
Weather update:
The weather forecast for today’s match between West Indies and Pakistan is set fair for the game although plenty of cloud cover is forecast, keeping temperatures cool.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Friday 31 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Available via Open Sale in India: Here are all the Details
- Narendra Modi Oath Taking Ceremony: Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Kapil Sharma in Attendance
- NASA Streamed a Six-Hour Spacewalk by Two Russian Cosmonauts Live, Watch it Here
- Rinku Singh Banned For 3 Months For Taking Part in Unsanctioned League
- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to Face Shareholders Vote Amid Pressure of Stepping Down
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results