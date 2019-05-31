Take the pledge to vote

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 West Indies vs Pakistan at Trent Bridge: Know the Venue, Records, Weather Update

Pakistan vs West Indies will play the second match of the Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Trending Desk

May 31, 2019, 1:41 PM IST
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 West Indies vs Pakistan at Trent Bridge: Know the Venue, Records, Weather Update
The Trent Bridge stadium can accommodate up to 17,000 people.
The second ICC Cricket World cup match is scheduled between Jason Holder-led West Indies and Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan at Trent Bridge. It was first established in 1841, Nottingham, England and can accommodate up to 17,000 people.

It has hosted some of the most matches in international cricket like when Graeme Pollock led South Africa to a 94-run victory against England in 1965.

Previously, it was a shared home of Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club and Notts County Football Club, but an overlapping of cricket and football seasons resulted in shifting of the football club to Meadow Lane. So now, Trent Bridge is mostly a cricket ground used for Test, One-day internationals and County cricket.

The venue has seen a total of 39 one day international being played, of which, 15 were won by batting first and the other 24 matches were won when the team chased the runs. However, this stadium hasn’t witnessed any ties as of yet.

Key Facts:
Opened : 1841
Capacity: 15,350 (to be 17,000)
Known as: Trent Bridge Ground
Ends: Pavilion End, Radcliffe Road End
Location: Nottingham, England
Time Zone: UTC +01:00
Home to: Nottinghamshire
Other Sports it is home to: Football (Nottm Forest and Notts County) 1860-1910
Floodlights: Yes

Weather update:
The weather forecast for today’s match between West Indies and Pakistan is set fair for the game although plenty of cloud cover is forecast, keeping temperatures cool.
