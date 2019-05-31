ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 West Indies vs Pakistan at Trent Bridge: Know the Venue, Records, Weather Update

The second ICC Cricket World cup match is scheduled between Jason Holder-led West Indies and Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan at Trent Bridge. It was first established in 1841, Nottingham, England and can accommodate up to 17,000 people.It has hosted some of the most matches in international cricket like when Graeme Pollock led South Africa to a 94-run victory against England in 1965.Previously, it was a shared home of Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club and Notts County Football Club, but an overlapping of cricket and football seasons resulted in shifting of the football club to Meadow Lane. So now, Trent Bridge is mostly a cricket ground used for Test, One-day internationals and County cricket.The venue has seen a total of 39 one day international being played, of which, 15 were won by batting first and the other 24 matches were won when the team chased the runs. However, this stadium hasn’t witnessed any ties as of yet.Opened : 1841Capacity: 15,350 (to be 17,000)Known as: Trent Bridge GroundEnds: Pavilion End, Radcliffe Road EndLocation: Nottingham, EnglandTime Zone: UTC +01:00Home to: NottinghamshireOther Sports it is home to: Football (Nottm Forest and Notts County) 1860-1910Floodlights: YesThe weather forecast for today’s match between West Indies and Pakistan is set fair for the game although plenty of cloud cover is forecast, keeping temperatures cool.