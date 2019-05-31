West Indies vs Pakistan Dream11 Picks: Predicted Best XI, Team News, Injury Update, How to Watch

Pakistan will seek inspiration from their dramatic Champions Trophy win in England two years ago when they take the field in their opening ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match against a resurgent West Indies on Friday. Pakistan have lost their past ten one-day internationals including a 5-0 whitewash by Australia and 4-0 thumping by England, and their problems were further compounded when they went down to outsiders Afghanistan by three wickets in a warm-up match.But skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed hopes his side will draw inspiration from when they were in a similar position in 2017. "We will seek inspiration from our Champions Trophy win because then also we were losing and then lifted ourselves at the right time to win the trophy," Sarfaraz said ahead of the game in Nottingham.They face a resurgent West Indies side, which has been in a great run of form heading into the tournament and may prove to be a dark horse. The two-times world champions had to battle to reach the World Cup in England and Wales, reaching the tournament via a qualifying competition in Zimbabwe last year.Since then they have found form, with batsmen Chris Gayle and Shai Hope particularly impressive, squaring a home series against top-ranked England 2-2 and then reaching the final of a tri-series in Ireland. Holder was positive on the eve of the game at Trent Bridge, with his team boosted by a 91-run win over a formidable New Zealand side in a warm-up game in which they scored a mammoth 421 runs.The 2nd match of the ICC World Cup 2019 will be played at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The match starts at 10:30 AM local time (9:30 AM GMT) (3:00 PM IST). The game will be live on Star Sports. Live streaming available on Hotstar.Here are the Predicted starting lineups of the two teams.Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Sahi Hope, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell and Carlos Brathwaithe.Fakhar Zaman, Imam Ul Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfraz Ahmad, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Immad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz and Hasan Ali.Mohammad Amir seems to be fit for this game as he has been included in the 12-man squad by Pakistan.Batsmen: Sahi Hope (wk), Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Chris Gayle, Ewin Lewis,All Rounders: Jason Holder, Andre RussellBowlers: Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Sheldon Cottrell, Kemar Roach