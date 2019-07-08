ICC Cricket World Cup: What Happens if India vs New Zealand Semi-final is Washed Out
The semi-final between India and New Zealand may see rain play spoilsport, leaving fans wondering what happens if there is a washout.
India will benefit if there is rain on Tuesday (Reuters Photo)
India play New Zealand in the first semi-final of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday.
Unlike the group stage, the World Cup will have a 'reserve day' for the knockout matches - semi-finals and final.
The weather forecast for Tuesday is - "cloudier skies and some showery rain developing at times", according to the British MET department. And there is a likelihood of rain on the reserve day (Wednesday) as well.
Incidentally, the group stage match between India and New Zealand in Nottingham had to be called off due to rain, and that too without a single ball being bowled.
If the match cannot be completed on Tuesday, then the match continues on the reserve day (Wednesday), and even if there is rain on Wednesday, then the DLS method comes into play.
With rain expected to play a part in the proceedings, on Tuesday as well on the reserve day, fans have started to wonder what happens if the semi-final is washed away.
Then according to the tournament rule book, if there is a washout, then the team with the better position in the group stage points table goes through to the final and if the final itself is washed out, then the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy will be shared.
Then according to the rule, India will qualify for the final on the basis of more points (15) than New Zealand (11) in the league stage.
The Indian cricket finished top of the points table as Australia lost their last league stage match to South Africa, and will take on England in the other semi-final on July 11 at Edgbaston.
