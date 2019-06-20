ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Adorable Instagram Story with Ziva Dhoni

India's right arm leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal who has been in quite a good form at the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 shared an adorable Instagram story with MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva Dhoni ahead of the India vs Afghanistan match at The Rose Bowl, Southampton on Saturday, June 22. The 28 years old Chahal has taken 6 wickets so far in ICC Cricket World Cup (CWC).

Chahal took to the social media site to share a cute Instagram story with Ziva Dhoni using funny face filters.

The spinner has been instrumental in India's performances at the ongoing World Cup 2019, with him picking up 4 for 51 against South Africa and 2 for 62 against Australia. The spinner, however, remained wicketless against Pakistan.

Team India is currently on a break following their win against arch-rivals took to Instagram to share the story with Ziva. However, this is not the first time that the toddler has made news. Ziva's maiden World Cup has been full of social media worthy moments. From pouting for the camera to 21-year-old Rishab Pant sharing a video of him having a few light moments with Dhoni's 4-year-old daughter, or Saif Ali Khan being spotted with the star kid, social media has been abuzz with pictures and videos of Ziva Dhoni at the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019.

While the Men in Blue, who are currently in the fourth position on the points table and look to easily, qualify for the semis, they have lost Shikhar Dhawan from the Cricket World Cup 2019 due to a thumb injury. Rishabh Pant is likely to take his place in the squad.

