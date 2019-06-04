Take the pledge to vote

When Yuzvendra Chahal Hit Virat Kohli for 3 Fours and 3 Sixes

Yuzvendra Chahal posted a photo on his social media handles, which suggest that he hit Virat Kohli for three back-to-back fours and three back-to-back sixes in practice.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 4, 2019, 9:51 PM IST
When Yuzvendra Chahal Hit Virat Kohli for 3 Fours and 3 Sixes
Yuzvendra Chahal posted a photo with him batting against Virat Kohli (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Southampton: The Indian cricket team toiled hard in practice ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup opener against South Africa.

As the players went through the paces, perfecting their craft of the match against the Proteas at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday, there was a role reversal between Yuzvendra Chahal and Virat Kohli.

Chahal, who is one of the leading wrist spinners in one-day cricket, was seen taking throw-downs from Team India skipper and arguably the best current batsman in the world, Virat Kohli.

Chahal posted a photo of the practice session with a cheeky caption.

"Best throw downs ever 444666 Virat Kohli," he tweeted.

Along with the photo, Chahal seems to suggest that he smashed Kohli for three back-to-back fours and three back-to-back sixes during his time with the bat facing the Indian captain.

Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav commented on the post: "Mere bhai. Very lucky you are."

Not questioning the actuality of the session (whether Chahal did indeed hit Kohli around the park or not), Indian fans would be hoping that it doesn't come to a situation where Chahal is required to use the bat against South Africa on Wednesday. Almost every Indian fans will be hoping that the likes of Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and MS Dhoni are enough in the batting department, and Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah are enough with the ball in their hand.

