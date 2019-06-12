English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Australia vs Pakistan: Taunton Cricket Ground Weather Update, Pitch Report and Records
Scheduled at County Ground in Taunton, this is the second ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match at the venue.
Defending Champions Australia will take on Pakistan on June 12 in the 17th match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Aaron Finch and his men will eye to regain their position on the points table after losing their previous match to two-time champions India. Meanwhile, Sarfaraz Ahmed's side will try to maintain their ongoing momentum in their upcoming match.
Scheduled at County Ground in Taunton, this is the second ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match at the venue. Formerly known as Athletic ground, it was established in 1882 and can easily accommodate up to 6,500 people. The first Championship to be played here was in 1891. This ground also hosted matches during the 1983 and 1999 World Cups.
This venue witnessed some of the amazing innings like two quadruple hundreds and Archie Maclaren’s record of 424 being followed 93 years later by Graeme Hick’s 405*
If we take a look at ODI statistics, then this venue has staged 3 matches in total. Out of it, 2 times the team batting first have won while the team chasing has triumphed 1 time. This venue hasn’t witnessed any tie breaker as of yet.
Weather Update:
The weather forecast for the match between Australia and Pakistan is predicted to be cloudy throughout the day. Moderate or heavy showers are expected as the day progresses.
Pitch Report
The track in the previous match turned out to be a good one for batting. The venue hosted its first ODI ever since the 1999 World Cup. Teams are most likely to field first after winning the toss. The DLS method may also come into play due to the adverse weather conditions.
Key Facts:
Also or formerly known as: Athletic Ground, County Ground
Established: 1882
Capacity: 6500
Floodlights: No
End names: River End, Old Pavilion End
Home team: Somerset
Current local time: 07:19, Thu Jun 06, 2019 (UTC +0100)
