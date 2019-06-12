Take the pledge to vote

Australia vs Pakistan at Taunton County Ground: Match Stats and History, Winning, Losing, Tied

Australia and Pakistan so far have met 9 times in ICC World Cup with Australia winning on 5 occasions and Pakistan on 4.

Trending Desk

June 12, 2019, 9:42 AM IST
Australia vs Pakistan at Taunton County Ground: Match Stats and History, Winning, Losing, Tied
After their match against Sri Lanka was abandoned due to rain Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan would look to better their prospects as they take on Australia at the County Ground, Taunton in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

While, Aaron's Finch side will try to regain the magic on field after losing their last encounter to India. Australia and Pakistan so far have met 9 times in ICC World Cup with Australia winning on 5 occasions and Pakistan on 4. In their last encounter during the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup Australia had thrashed Pakistan.

In the recently ODI series in UAE, Pakistam were humbled by Australia 5-0. So based on their previous matches and current performance, it seems like defending champions have a higher chance of winning the upcoming match with 69% probability as compared to Pakistan 31%. So ahead of the 17th ICC Cricket World Cup match at County Ground, Taunton, let's have a look at World Cup Stats

Australia vs Pakistan World Cup Statistics

Number of matches played between Australia and Pakistan: 9

Australia Won: 5

Pakistan Won: 4

Tied: 0

No Result: 0

