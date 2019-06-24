Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Southampton Weather, Rose Bowl Pitch Report and Stadium Facts
Mashrafe Mortaza and his men, who lost their previous match to Australia by 48 runs, will hope to regain their confidence on field against Afghanistan.
File photo of the Rose Bowl stadium.
Bangladesh are all geared up to face Afghanistan in their seventh match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Rose Bowl on June 24 at 3 pm. Mashrafe Mortaza and his men, who lost their previous match to Australia by 48 runs, will hope to regain their confidence on field. Meanwhile, Gulbadin Naib-led Afghanistan, who lost their thrilling encounter to tournament favorites India by 11 runs, will look to replicate that performance and earn their maiden win at the Cricket World Cup 2019 when they take on Bengal Tigers in their upcoming fixture.
Weather Update
The Monday morning is expected to start with mist. However, as the day progresses, the weather will get rainy and cloudy. So, there is possibility of patchy rain in the upcoming match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The maximum temperature predicted is 19 degree Celsius whereas the minimum is 6 degree Celsius.
Pitch Report
Since Southampton is one of the biggest grounds in England, the fitness of the player will play an important role in the upcoming match. Moreover, with plenty of space available, the pitch will help spinners to bowl freely and take wickets.
Venue Facts
Scheduled at Rose Bowl cricket ground, the venue was first established in 2001 with a capacity of 6,500 people. However it can accommodate up to 20,000 people with temporary seating.
The Ageas Bowl was designed by award-winning architects Michael Hopkins and Partners. While being a splendid feat of architecture, its location proved problematic for spectators in the early days. The venue was also criticized during Champions Trophy in 2004, as the access to ground for England key fixture got difficult.
This World cup, The Rose Bowl will host a total of 5 matches. Previously, it has hosted 27 One Day Internationals. Out of it, 10 matches were won by the home team, 7 were won by the touring team and the 5 were won by neutral teams. The highest innings made on this ground was of 373 runs made by England against Pakistan.
